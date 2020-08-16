Reds players await results of COVID-19 tests, won’t play Monday

The Pirates worked out Sunday at Great American Ball Park and returned to Pittsburgh, where they will start a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were postponed Saturday after the player tested positive. Both teams had days off Monday, creating an opportunity for a makeup doubleheader, but MLB was waiting on further testing.

Cincinnati Reds players and staff were tested for COVID-19 again Sunday as Major League Baseball tried to determine if more than one has been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Cincinnati is scheduled to go to Kansas City for a two-game series starting Tuesday night. The Reds then are scheduled to head to St. Louis for four games, followed by four in Milwaukee.

The Reds expect results of their latest tests on Monday, when a decision will be made whether they travel to Kansas City.

The Reds are the third MLB team to have games postponed because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, joining the Marlins and the Cardinals.

As the Reds gathered on the field to celebrate an 8-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night, a coach took center fielder Nick Senzel aside for a discussion. Senzel was upset as he walked off the field. Manager David Bell declined to discuss it after the game other than to say it was a “personal” situation and more information will be forthcoming.

Under medical privacy rules, teams aren’t allowed to identify players who test positive for COVID-19.

Blue Jays’ Bichette placed on 10-day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list Sunday, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Buffalo, N.Y.

Play resumed in the fourth inning without Bichette. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat and undergoing testing, including an MRI.

Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).

For Sunday’s regularly scheduled game, he was replaced on the roster by infielder Santiago Espinal. Brandon Drury started the game at shortstop.

Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to keep up his power surge and lift the Rays to a 3-2 victory in the completion of a suspended game.

Saturday night’s game was halted because of rain with the Rays leading 1-0. In the regularly scheduled game, shortened to seven innings, Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Rays won 7-5 to complete the sweep.

Lowe homered in his fourth straight game, connecting for a tiebreaking drive off Jordan Romano (1-1). He also doubled in the seventh.

White Sox tie record with four straight home runs

St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez became the first pitcher to allow four straight home runs in his major league debut when the White Sox hit him around in the fifth inning of their 7-2 victory in Chicago.

Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run inning, tying the big league record for consecutive homers.

Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with St. Louis trailing 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.

Grandal followed with another drive into the right-field seats, and then Abreu and Jimenez each homered to left.





It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers, last done by the Nationals on June 9, 2019. Among the previous teams to do it were the Red Sox on April 22, 2007 — with Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek.

Indians beat Tigers for 20th consecutive time

The Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most wins by a team over a single opponent, as Franmil Reyes hit two home runs to defeat the Tigers 8-5. Baltimore holds the mark with 23 consecutive wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend. The New York Yankees currently have an active streak of 18 straight wins against the Orioles ... Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and the Washington Nationals scored an unearned run in the eighth to break a tie and squeeze past the Orioles 6-5 in Baltimore to climb out of last place in the NL East ... Andrew McCutchen entered as a mid-game injury replacement and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to help the Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-2 in Philadelphia and complete a three-game sweep ... Nick Markakis drove in three runs, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins 4-0 in Miami ... Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in Houston for their fourth straight win ... Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in Minneapolis .... Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 in Denver ... Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5 in Chicago for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.