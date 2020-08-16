Romeo Langford’s condition questionable, but he’s more likely to play in Celtics’ series against 76ers

ORLANDO — Romeo Langford was listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers that begins Monday, an encouraging sign that the rookie plans to play despite torn ligaments in his right wrist.
Langford, who had been getting reserve minutes as a defender, was injured in the Celtics’ 96-90 seeded-game finale loss to the Washington Wizards, landing awkwardly after taking a charge. An MRI revealed the ligament tear and Langford was considered doubtful to return.
Langford told the Globe that while he will require surgery after the season, it felt fine after Sunday’s practice. He wore only light hand protection on the wrist as he participated.
“It feels better now, though,” Langford said. “I’m going to try to (play). Most likely I’m going to need surgery but it’s all about seeing what I can do and how painful it is when I’m playing.
“I was really just testing it out to see what I can do (Sunday).”
The Celtics could use Langford’s defense and athleticism off the bench and he had improved immensely as the season progressed. Langford missed summer league in 2019 with a torn ligament in his thumb. He also dealt with a sprained ankle sustained during the preseason but began to garner consistent minutes in December and also played in five of the Celtics’ eight seeded games.
“It didn’t feel like and still don’t feel like I tore a ligament, just that I sprained it,” he said. “But the MRI showed that I tore something. I’ll need to do something (surgery) after the season.”