Romeo Langford’s condition questionable, but he’s more likely to play in Celtics’ series against 76ers

ORLANDO — Romeo Langford was listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers that begins Monday, an encouraging sign that the rookie plans to play despite torn ligaments in his right wrist.

Langford, who had been getting reserve minutes as a defender, was injured in the Celtics’ 96-90 seeded-game finale loss to the Washington Wizards, landing awkwardly after taking a charge. An MRI revealed the ligament tear and Langford was considered doubtful to return.

Langford told the Globe that while he will require surgery after the season, it felt fine after Sunday’s practice. He wore only light hand protection on the wrist as he participated.