Same song, different verse: Red Sox lose ninth in row to Yankees, 4-2

The Red Sox were hoping to seize upon the promise Mazza showed in his Boston debut Aug. 1, when he faced the Yankees and threw 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief in a 5-2 loss at Yankee Stadium, where the 30-year-old righthander allowed one hit, a pair of walks and recorded three strikeouts on 48 pitches.

Recalled from the team’s alternate training site, as the Red Sox continued to piece together a paper-thin pitching rotation, Mazza made his 11th career appearance as the 11th different starting pitcher the team has trotted out to the mound in this tortured season.

NEW YORK — Chris Mazza made his first career Major League start in his second appearance of the season for the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

In his three innings of work in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees Sunday night, the ninth consecutive setback for the Red Sox to the Bronx Bombers, Mazza showed no such promise. He allowed four runs on eight hits. Mazza, who threw 66 pitches (40 for strikes), didn’t allow hard contact in the first inning, with the notable exception of a hard-hit single by Gio Urshela that registered at 108.4 miles per hour. It was a bolt of lightning in comparison to the singles struck by Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford (whose RBI single scored Urshela) that came in at just 73.4 and 73.5 m.p.h., respectively.

Mazza, however, was a product of some bad luck.

In the second inning, with Brett Gardner on second and two outs, Aaron Hicks grounded to first baseman Michael Chavis. But the ball kicked off the bag and into right field, allowing Gardner to come around for a score and a 2-0 lead.

In the third, after the Red Sox scored on a Kevin Pillar’s line-drive solo homer to left field, Mazza fell into a bit of trouble that marked the end of his night.

After Gleyber Torres singled, Mazza left a hanging sinker to Ford. Though it was elevated and out of the zone, it wasn’t up enough. Ford crushed it for a two-run homer, giving the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

The Red Sox were bolstered by their bullpen, getting Ryan Weber, Ryan Brasier and Marcus Walden to combine for five scoreless innings. But it all went for naught in another setback in New York.

Bats cold once again

If there was a Yankees starter the Red Sox could have taken advantage of, J.A. Happ would have been the one. He entered the game winless with a 10.29 ERA in two starts. Yet, the Sox registered just one run on three hits against the lefthander. Happ lasted 5⅔ innings but challenged Boston hitters with a steady dosage of four-seam fastballs (38 times total). Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez and Pillar’s homer were the only hits Happ allowed. After Happ departed the game, Adam Ottavino worked two-thirds of an inning before Chad Green entered the game in the seventh.. Verdugo greeted Green with a lead-off double off the base of the right field wall.





