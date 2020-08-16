Washington staring down another early recess as Islanders go 3-0 up

“Mat wants to be that difference-maker and he got an opportunity and he capitalized,” said New York coach Barry Trotz, who coached those Cup champs before resigning two weeks later.

Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime shortly after Semyon Varlamov made two saves on a breakaway, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Toronto and a 3-0 advantage in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Mathew Barzal slipped behind the defense, swooped in front of the net, and delivered a backhand that put the 2018 Stanley Cup champions on the brink of another early exit.

The sixth-seeded Islanders have put Washington within a loss of being eliminated in the first round for the second straight year.

Advertisement

“Obviously, for us right now it’s nothing to lose, right? So we just have to go out there and play,” star Alex Ovechkin said. “Don’t think about the score in the series.”

Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the third-seeded Capitals, who have to win Game 4 on Tuesday night to extend the best-of-seven series.

“I know it’s a hard situation, but it’s not over yet,” said Ovechkin, who had one assist and one shot Sunday. “We won the Cup when we were down 2-0 against Columbus, coming back, and we’re going to try.”

New York’s Anders Lee broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov pulled the Capitals into a tie with a power-play goal early in the second.

Varlamov stopped 22 shots, including two in overtime when Jakub Vrana had a breakaway shortly before Barzal scored the winner off Jordan Eberle's pass that took advantage of poor defensive positioning.

“I just should have been sagged off a little bit more to give myself a better chance at the puck," Capitals defenseman John Carlson said.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Barzal was thankful the play wasn't called offside.

“We knew it was tight," he acknowledged. “I run that play a little bit in practice and even in games, try to sneak behind the D, and time it perfectly on the blue line. Great heads-up play by Ebs, great touch on the pass."

Alexander Radulov (47), Joe Pavelski (16), and Tyler Seguin (91) celebrate around Calgary goalie Cam Talbot when Joe Pavelski tied their Game 4 with 12.9 seconds to go in regulation. Dallas won in overtime, squaring the best-of-seven series. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Joe Pavelski hat trick capped just in time, Dallas pulls even with Calgary

Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period in Edmonton by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation, and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames, 5-4, to even their Western Conference playoff series.

John Klingberg's hard shot appeared to be tipped by Alexander Radulov before getting past Cam Talbot on the 62nd shot for the Stars, their most since 63 in a five-overtime loss in the 2003 playoffs.

Klingberg got credit for the goal initially, but the Stars said Radulov would get credit for it. The NHL hasn't officially changed the scoring. Klingberg had two assists before the deciding goal.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday.

Pavelski recorded the first playoff hat trick since the Dallas franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993, and the first of his career on his 54th career postseason goal.

Tobias Rieder tied an NHL record with his third short-handed goal of the playoffs, and Calgary got one in a third straight game against Dallas, for a 4-3 lead early in the third period.

Derek Ryan hit Rieder in stride with a pass after chasing down a loose puck. Rieder easily beat Anton Khudobin, who had several big saves in overtime in his fourth game since Ben Bishop was declared unfit to play. Talbot stopped 57 shots for Calgary.

Advertisement

Pavelski pushed a rebound past Talbot with 11.9 seconds left in regulation after Jason Dickinson appeared to get Dallas even with 2½ minutes remaining. Corey Perry was called for goalie interference when he got stuck behind Talbot as Dickinson gathered the puck and backhanded it in. Pavelski’s third goal was also reviewed for a potential offside, but was upheld.

Oskar Lindblom back with Flyers, eight months after bone cancer diagnosis

Oskar Lindblom heard the sound of his Philadelphia Flyers teammates tapping the ice with their sticks as he returned to practice and knew — after months of fear and fight in his battle with bone cancer — he was home.

Lindblom, a day after his 24th birthday, received a rousing applause from the Flyers hours before they prepared for their playoff game against Montreal.

“Now I’m here and I’m happier than ever,” he said.

The Swede was off to a career season with 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games when he diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He completed radiation treatments July 2 and weeks later signed a $9 million, three-year contract extension.

Lindblom said there was no timetable for a potential return to the lineup — the NHL hiatus during the pandemic is the only reason a return this season was possible — and he wasn’t going to rush back.

Advertisement

“I just feel like I need to be strong enough that I can put myself in a situation where I’m good enough to play,” he said. “I don’t want to be out there if I’m not going to help the team or put myself in a tough spot. As long as I feel right, and my body is strong enough, I think I’ll put myself out there. Otherwise, I’ll keep practicing and work myself back up.”

Lindblom is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually by the NHL to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

“I think he was real nervous, real excited to be back with the group,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “The group was obviously ecstatic to have him back even though it was just a morning skate. He’s a great young man, beautiful smile, happy to have him around.”

Vigneault said Lindblom wants to play and as long as the Flyers keep winning, there’s a chance of a comeback.

Kings suspends mascot, also a team official, for sexual harassment

The Los Angeles Kings suspended Tim Smith, who portrays Bailey the lion and is the senior manager of game presentation and events, after former member of the Kings Ice Crew filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

The woman who filed the lawsuit against Smith, the Kings, and team owner AEG Corp. began working in 2018 a member of the Kings Ice Crew, who lead fan activities during games and promote the team away from the arena. The lawsuit alleges Smith verbally and physically harassed the woman, then fired her after she protested.

Advertisement

A Kings team official asked her to return, but the harassment continued and she eventually quit, the lawsuit claims. She is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Smith, who has worked for the Kings organization since 2007, was previously sued for harassment in 2017 by a man who alleged he grabbed his buttocks during an elevator ride. That suit was settled in July 2018.