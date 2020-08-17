‘P-Valley’ doesn’t exploit women; it tells their stories

A. I hear you about exploitation. It’s always good to have your radar on. But just as David Simon’s “The Deuce” was about the people in pornography and prostitution, Katori Hall’s “P-Valley” is about the people in stripping and prostitution. They are both intelligent, probing series that aren’t merely using nudity and sex to attract viewers; they’re portraying the complex lives of the kinds of women — in “P-Valley,” most of them Black — who are usually ignored in mainstream storytelling. Most often, characters like those depicted in “P-Valley” occupy the background of shows about men, such as “The Sopranos.” Dead-eyed and grabbing at stripper poles, they generally provide atmosphere and edge without speaking a word.

Q. I saw your positive review of Starz’s “P-Valley,” and I don’t understand how you can celebrate a show that exploits exploited women. Sounds like Starz wants to make money off of sex and violence.

As I mentioned in my review, “P-Valley” is a stylized series — it originated as a stage play — and it’s filled with big acting and poeticized, Southern gothic dialogue. You have to be ready for that kind of high drama.

But it’s an intensely compassionate show, one that takes an in-depth look at the hardworking women at the fictional Pynk club in Mississippi in terms of domestic violence, racism, sexism, homophobia, class, religion, empowerment, and, not least of all, the intense physical requirements of professional dancing. Each of the women is richly written and portrayed, particularly Brandee Evans as Mercedes, the longtime star and mentor of the club who’s saving her money to start an exercise club for girls. We get to know their pain and struggles, and we also see their dreams and their moments of triumph.

Part of the success of “P-Valley” is related to the fact that it is written by a woman and directed by an all-female lineup. We don’t look or leer at the characters from a male gaze. They aren’t objectified, even while we watch some of the men on the show objectify them — an important distinction. So try it. I don’t think you’re suggesting that we should pretend that these marginalized women don’t exist by not writing about them for TV. When their stories are told with compassion and art, as they are in “P-Valley,” it’s thrilling.

