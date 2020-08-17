This week’s TV: Corona love stories, showtime at the DNC, and Jim Belushi’s weed farm

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Aug.17-23.

Real-life couple Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. are among the cast of the Freeform miniseries "Love in the Time of Corona," a comedy filmed in the actors' homes.

The world of TV production is still sorting out how create new shows during the coronavirus crisis. In the meantime, a few experimental scripted series are on the way.

First up, this coming weekend, is a four-episode miniseries made during this period of pandemic isolation and about the challenges of pandemic isolation. Called “Love in the Time of Corona,” it will air in two parts, on Saturday and Sunday nights at 8, having been filmed in the homes of its actors, who did their own makeup and hair. (Here’s the preview.)

Advertisement

Written by Joanna Johnson (“The Fosters,” “Good Trouble”), the story follows four stories. Real-life couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson play a couple wrestling with issues; real-life friends Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley play platonic roommates looking for love in the face of social distancing; real-life family Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, and daughter Ava Bellows play a family whose daughter doesn’t know her parents are breaking up; and L. Scott Caldwell (Rose from “Lost”!) plays a woman whose husband can’t return home from his rehab facility for their 50th anniversary.

This fall, more pandemic-themed-and-filmed projects are due. Jenji Kohan (“Orange Is the New Black”) is currently working on a Netflix anthology series called “Social Distance” that will be filmed remotely. NBC has an eight-episode sitcom on the way called “Connecting,” about friends trying to stay close during the pandemic through video chats. It’s written by “Blindspot” creator Martin Gero. And HBO has a Paul Rudnick-penned movie due Sept. 12 called “Coastal Elites,” about five people — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, and Issa Rae — coping with the pandemic.

Advertisement

Let’s see if “Love in the Time of Corona,” the first of these shows, turns out to be better than its title, borrowed from Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “Love in the Time of Cholera” — and from every lifestyle article about couples and dating written since March. Some of the DIY-styled stuff we’ve seen already during the pandemic, including on the late-night shows, sitcom cast reunions, and “Saturday Night Live,” has been fascinating for a moment, before devolving into tediousness.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, will be accept their nominations this week at the virtual Democratic National Convention. Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The virtual Democratic National Convention is airing this week, Monday through Thursday, and will formally nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Each network is going to cover some or all of each night’s events, which will run from 9 to 11 p.m.; the majors will focus in on the 10-11 p.m. hour, while the cable news channels will air the whole thing. You’ll also be able to stream all of it online, on the DNC website, on YouTube, or on a number of channels’ websites. Here’s the schedule:

Monday: 9 p.m. Amy Klobuchar, Catherine Cortez Mastro, Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, Jim Clyburn, Gwen Moore, Doug Jones 10 p.m. Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama

Tuesday: 9 p.m. Sally Yates, Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Bill Clinton 10 p.m. Jill Biden

Wednesday: 9 p.m. Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Tony Evers, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Gabrielle Giffords 10 p.m. Kamala Harris, Barack Obama

Advertisement

Thursday: 9 p.m. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, Chris Coons, Andrew Yang, the Biden family 10 p.m. Joe Biden’s acceptance speech

2. Some of the late-night shows are going live this week to cover the convention. CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is going to react with a few high-profile guests via remote: Susan Rice on Monday, Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, and Hillary Clinton on Thursday. And Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will follow the convention all week with the title “The Democratic National Convention — Electing America’s First Black President’s Friend.”

3. If you’re a fan of creepy cult stories, here’s a promising one for you. Called “The Vow,” it’s a nine-episode documentary series about NXIVM, the “self-help” group founded by Keith Raniere in 1998 that has been accused of sex trafficking, among other crimes. Directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer with a lot of access to former members, it premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO. (Here’s the preview.)

4. Former “According to Jim” star Jim Belushi has a cannabis business, and now Discovery has a reality series about it. “Growing Belushi,” premiering Wednesday at 10 p.m., follows Belushi, his family, and his farmers as they tend to his 93 acres in southern Oregon. Look for Dan Aykroyd and Judy Belushi in the mix, as well as a musical appearance by the Blues Brothers.

CHANNEL SURFING

Advertisement

“Dead Pixels” A British comedy about three friends obsessed with an online fantasy game. The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

“High Score” A six-episode docu-series about the history of video games. Netflix, Wednesday

“Singletown” Five British couples separate for the summer so they can date other people in this imported reality series. HBO Max, Thursday

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” Six drag queens take on Sin City in six episodes of this latest expansion of the franchise. VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

“Hoops” An animated comedy series featuring Jake Johnson voicing a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who wants to hit the big leagues. Netflix, Friday

Jonathan Majors plays Atticus "Tic" Freeman in the new HBO drama "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“In My Skin” The heartbreaking and funny five-episode story of a teen girl who hides her grim home life from her friends. Hulu

“Frayed” A warm, funny six-part British-Australian import about a woman who loses her husband and their fortune at the same time. HBO Max

“Lovecraft Country” An exuberant supernatural series about Black characters trying to survive monsters and 1950s Jim Crow America. HBO

“The Capture” A provocative six-episode British crime thriller about the world of deep fakes. Peacock

“Corporate” The brutal satire of the mega-business world shines in its third and final season. Comedy Central

“We Hunt Together” A “Killing Eve”-like British import series about a pair of oddball detectives trying to track down a pair of oddball murderers. Showtime

“Maxxx” A broad British comedy series about a washed-up boy-band star. Hulu

Advertisement





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.