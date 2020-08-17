Mass. casinos took in $45m last month

The Mass. Gaming Commission on Monday reported July revenue at the three facilities ― Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield, and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett ― noting that the July report does not account for a full month since the three gambling halls were closed for at least the first week of July. They closed March 15 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Plainridge Park Casino reopened July 8, Encore Boston Harbor reopened July 12, and MGM Springfield reopened July 13.

Gambling revenue began to trickle back last month as the state’s two casinos and its slots parlor reopened for the first time since March, generating about $45 million, including about $13.2 million in taxes for the state.

They are operating under capacity limits and the two casinos are not allowed to offer popular games like poker, roulette and craps.

State government can expect to collect about $6.74 million in July taxes from Encore Boston Harbor, and roughly $2.68 million in taxes from MGM Springfield. Massachusetts is also entitled to more than $3.09 million of Plainridge’s July revenue in the form of taxes intended for local aid and another roughly $696,678 for the Race Horse Development Fund. That works out to a total tax or assessment hit of about $3.79 million last month, according to the Gaming Commission.

Typically, before the pandemic, the state could rely on at least $20 million in monthly tax revenue from gambling. Before they closed on March 15, the state’s casinos and slots parlor collected roughly $35 million in gross gaming revenue for that month, generating just under $10 million in tax revenue.

Massachusetts has collected a cumulative $595 million in taxes and assessments from the three gaming facilities that have opened under the 2011 expanded gaming law, the Gaming Commission said.