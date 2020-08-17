After the oppressive heat and humidity, we’re finally heading into a nice stretch of weather

A cold front is approaching the area tonight, and with it a line of showers and even thunderstorms. It’s not out of the question that some of you will be awakened from your slumber by the sound of rain on the roof or a flash of lightning. I’m not expecting much in the way of precipitation from this storm, but every little bit helps, as we still remain in a significant drought. Some lucky folks will get a good downpour or two! Most of the showers should be over around or just after sunrise, and then it’s off to the races with a spectacular stretch of weather.

You probably noticed it clearing up this afternoon, and with the low humidity, it just feels amazing. This is the type of weather we’re going to get to enjoy this week with a couple of minor exceptions.

This summer has been hot, and on many of the days which have been sunny it’s been almost too uncomfortable to really enjoy, but here we go into a stretch of weather which by most measures is going to be perfect.

A line of showers will move in during the early morning hours Tuesday. WeatherBell

Let’s put aside the fact that we need rain and just focus on the sunshine. Not only is it going to be bright and blue starting tomorrow afternoon and running through the weekend, but the humidity is going to be at very low levels.

Well, let me insert one more thing about the dry weather: Because of the low humidity and warm temperatures the rest of the week, you’ll need to water a little more than you would if it were quite humid. The ground is going to dry out even more. Watch those containers especially.

Water temperatures are at or near peak for the entire summer, so this week and the upcoming weekend is a great time to enjoy a day at the beach, the lake, or even your local swimming pool.

Of course, it goes without saying to adhere to all the social distancing rules, but this is definitely a week to take advantage of summer weather. I do think 90-degree temperatures will be back Saturday and Sunday; it won’t be heat wave, just a hot August weekend. Get to those beaches early, they will be crowded.

Temperatures will be back near 90 degrees again this weekend, with more humidity. WeatherBell

If you’re like me and you got your electric bill in the past week or so, you might have fallen over by how much higher it was than in previous Julys. Another great thing about the weather through Friday is our nights are not going to be as stifling as much of the summer has been so far. I think that many of us will see morning lows in the 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

This gives us the opportunity to keep the windows open and air out our homes. The sun angle is also getting lower each day, so even when temperatures are in the 80s or lower 90s, it doesn’t provide the same type of heating as it did just four or five weeks ago. We are entering the final weeks of meteorological summer, the hottest season of the year; September is fast approaching, and with it a continuation of warm days and plenty of time to still enjoy being outside.

Many models are forecasting average to above-average temperatures into September. Tropical Tidbits





