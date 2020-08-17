Amid allegations against Morse, Democratic committee members call for probe of state party leaders

The Democratic primary in the First Congressional District, which encompasses all of western Massachusetts, was thrown into chaos this month after the College Democrats of Massachusetts accused Morse of inappropriate sexual relations with college students before and during his congressional campaign and said he used his position of power for “romantic or sexual gain.”

The letter, signed by more than 40 committee members, follows similar calls from the Bay State Stonewall Democrats , which advocate for LGBTQ members of the party, and questioned whether state party leaders had a role in “smearing” Morse just weeks ahead of his Sept. 1 primary challenge to Representative Richard Neal.

Dozens of Massachusetts Democratic state committee members on Monday called for an expedited and independent investigation into what role state party leaders played in misconduct allegations leveled against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, which have roiled not only his congressional race but the party itself.

Morse, who until recently was a lecturer at UMass Amherst, quickly apologized to anyone he made feel uncomfortable, but maintained that he had done nothing wrong. Reporting last week by the news web site The Intercept revealed a string of messages between club leaders that appear to indicate that the accusations were part of an effort by club leaders, one of whom explicitly stated that he hoped to get a job with Neal, to engineer an attack on Morse.

Then on Friday, The Intercept published another story that said Massachusetts Democratic Party officials coordinated with the College Democrats of Massachusetts to launch the allegations against Morse.

Jim Roosevelt, chief counsel to the Massachusetts Democratic Party, told a Globe columnist that at the request of state party leaders, he gave the College Democrats of Massachusetts legal guidance on how to communicate the information about Morse without exposing themselves to libel. But he denied that the state part had “engineered this.”

Gus Bickford, the state party chairman who is up for reelection to his position in November, wrote in an e-mail to state committee members on Sunday that he had appointed three party leaders to select an “independent investigator” to review whether “rules were broken.”

“The report, in full, will be provided to the entire [state committee] membership upon its receipt,” Bickford wrote.

But the state committee members in their letter on Monday questioned “the ability of the party to investigate itself, and the role leadership may have played,” as well as the timing of completing the probe, given the quickly approaching primary.

“The suggestion that the investigation should await the primary results so as not to affect them is ludicrous given the damage that has already been inflicted on Mayor Morse’s campaign by the actions of the Mass College Dems,” the state committee members wrote.

Bickford did not immediately return to a call for comment Monday.

Neal has denied any involvement in the airing of the allegations, and has said that “homophobia has no place in campaigns or public life.”

“Any implications that I or anyone from my campaign are involved are flat wrong and an attempt to distract from the issue at hand,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

UMass Amherst has announced its own investigation, by Natashia Tidwell, a former federal prosecutor.

Fallout from the allegations against Morse has drawn national attention to race ahead of Monday’s scheduled debate between the two.

According to Morse, the uproar has only served to underscore the need to oust longtime political insiders. He said his campaign smashed its prior fundraising record in the wake of the controversy, bringing in $130,000 on Wednesday when the past one-day record was $27,000.

But the situation has crept well beyond the bounds of the primary, sowing divisions within the party itself. Several LGBTQ state committee members said their confidence in party leadership had been shaken by the reported revelations, and fear it could harm the party’s fundraising or its ability to attract openly gay candidates.

“If these allegations are true and the leadership helped perpetuate these homophobic tropes against an out gay candidate, I think the LGBTQ community will be looking for someone to run for party chair,” said one state committee member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

State Senator Julian Cyr, one of the state’s highest-profile openly gay elected officials, said the race between Morse and Neal would set a precedent for whether “vague and anonymous allegations can be easily launched against LGBTQ candidates to destroy their campaigns.”

But he reserved comment on party leadership, saying the allegations deserve an independent probe and warning against a “rush to judgment.” (Cyr, a Truro Democrat, has not endorsed a candidate in the First District race.)

“I’d like to see an investigation before I comment on my confidence of the party,” he said Monday. “If people were acting in an inappropriate way, they need to be held accountable. But second, if they were acting in any way that was homophobic, that needs to come to light and we need to talk about how these alleged things, the alleged plot, about how there’s an inherent homophobia in that. That’s why the investigations are important.”

John Hilliard and Laura Krantz of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout