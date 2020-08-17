Baby deer rescued from drain pipe in Ashland

Firefighters rescued a baby deer from a drainage pipe in Ashland Monday morning, officials said.
The fawn was found stuck in a pipe on Main Street, Ashland firefighters wrote on the department’s official Facebook page. The deer had been seen in the area over the past few days.
Firefighters used a 6-inch hook to gently pull the fawn out of the pipe.
The deer was uninjured and brought to an Animal Control kennel to receive care and a health assessment, officials said.
Here’s a short video from today’s deer rescue. Lt. Iarussi utilized a 6’ hook to slide the fawn out of the pipe.Posted by Ashland Fire Department on Monday, August 17, 2020
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.