Baby deer rescued from drain pipe in Ashland

The fawn was found stuck in a pipe on Main Street, Ashland firefighters wrote on the department’s official Facebook page. The deer had been seen in the area over the past few days.

Firefighters used a 6-inch hook to gently pull the fawn out of the pipe.

The deer was uninjured and brought to an Animal Control kennel to receive care and a health assessment, officials said.

