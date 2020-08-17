Bricks thrown through two Beacon Hill windows displaying Black Lives Matter signs

Two Beacon Hill apartments, located less than two blocks apart, were reported vandalized on Saturday after residents found bricks thrown through windows that displayed Black Lives Matter signs.

A resident at 53 Garden St. heard a commotion over night and awoke the next day to find a brick smashed through the apartment window where the sign was visible, Boston police said. The resident alerted police about the incident around 9:30 a.m.

Residents at a 88 Myrtle St. called police about a half hour later after finding their front window, which also displayed a sign, broken.