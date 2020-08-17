Kennedy hits back at Markey over attacks on family

In a short news conference — during which he notably took no questions — Kennedy used the topic of his family to draw contrasts with Markey’s own record on civil rights, comparing work his famous great-uncles and father engaged in with Markey’s opposition to busing to desegregate Boston Public Schools nearly five decades ago, among other less-than-progressive stances.

He said Markey would do better spending more time on meaningful outreach to communities of color than trying to knock the Kennedy family’s legacy.

Flanked by more than a dozen Black leaders, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III on Monday rebuked his opponent, incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey, for invoking and at times attacking the Kennedy family in an ever-more-contentious Senate Democratic primary battle.

Kennedy, who has seen a substantial polling lead over Markey evaporate over the last year, also took a swipe at the national progressive groups who are backing Markey due, in part, to his role in writing the Green New Deal climate change and economic plan. Some of those groups have criticized Kennedy for not being as far out in front on climate change or signing on to Medicare for All as quickly as Markey did. (Kennedy is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal.)

“A progressive movement that demands litmus tests on health care and climate change but not on racial justice isn’t progressive at all,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he felt the need to discuss his family’s legacy since Markey seems “intent on making them an issue in this race, in our debates, on his social media platforms, in his fundraising e-mails, in his campaign ads.”

Rather than attack Kennedy’s family, Markey’s time “would be better spent reconciling his own history with the civil rights movement over the course of the past 50 years,” Kennedy said, noting Markey’s opposition to busing in Boston and his support for the 1994 crime bill which critics say led to mass incarceration.

Markey has explained his vote for the crime bill by saying everyone in the Massachusetts delegation at the time, including the late Ted Kennedy, supported it and that it contained good elements such as the first Violence Against Women Act. But he has said that the sentencing provisions in the bill “were wrong.”

Markey’s campaign has amped up its mentions of the Kennedy family over the course of the campaign. Most recently, the Markey team released a nearly three-minute digital ad Markey produced with the help of the youth-led Sunrise Movement climate change group, in which Markey twists a famous JFK line to say, “We asked what we could do for our country. We went out, we did it. With all due respect, it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

The ad was a viral sensation on social media, catching the attention of national news outlets and racking up 2.9 million views on Twitter.

Markey’s campaign also put out a digital ad after last week’s TV debate featuring Markey ordering his opponent “tell your father” not to give money to fund negative ads. The Markey video opens with a shot of the younger Kennedy on a fancy-looking boat, and is set to Hall and Oates’s “Rich Girl.”

As the Globe has reported, it remains to be seen how effective it will be for Markey, with some political analysts warning that Markey may alienate undecided voters, especially older ones, who still feel the emotional tug of Camelot. Or the family focus may come off as petulant, some Democratic operatives said.

On the other hand, some political observers saw Kennedy’s move Monday as a sign he is losing ground to Markey.

Regardless of who benefits from the fresh focus on the Kennedy family in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary, it’s a notable line of attack in a state still entangled in the Kennedy legacy.

The Markey campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Kennedy on Monday attempted to use Markey’s attacks against him by highlighting the ways in which he said Markey has not used his nearly five decades in public office to champion the rights of Black and brown communities.

During the same nearly 50-year period Markey has been in elected office, “President Kennedy was writing the Civil Rights Act. My grandfather was sending federal marshals to protect the Freedom Riders and sending the National Guard to a schoolhouse door, fighting his own Party to desegregate the South,” Kennedy said.

“My Uncle Teddy was right here, where we stand today, getting garbage thrown at his face by an angry mob for daring to defend desegregation — while Ed Markey was voting to keep black kids out of white classrooms,” Kennedy said, standing at a podium in front of the JFK federal building.

Kennedy also praised the work of his father, whom Markey went after in a televised debate last week over the possibility, not proven, that the elder Kennedy is contributing to a pro-Kennedy super PAC that has run negative ads questioning Markey’s record.

“My dad — who Ed Markey is so eager to invoke these days — spent his congressional career working side by side with faith leaders and community activists in Roxbury and Dorchester,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy seemed to get emotional when speaking about his grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while running for president in 1968. Kennedy’s voice broke when he spoke of how he never got to meet his grandfather, but he got to know him “through my father’s pride,” and other stories from family members and strangers alike.

Kennedy said Markey’s invocations of his family include “questioning their integrity, weaponizing their work, and appropriating their words.”

At Monday’s news conference, Kennedy said he is proud of his family’s history but also that he knows he can’t coast on their contributions.

“Because this is what my family taught me about legacy: A legacy is earned,” he said. “It is earned in the streets where Senator Markey does not walk. In the communities he does not visit. From the voices he does not hear.”

He touted his own work both reaching out to communities of color and for pushing policies to end racial discrimination and injustice, though he acknowledged he is “a 39-year-old white man of tremendous privilege” whose work in the area is incomplete.

Still, he argued, he has shown he will do more than Markey has. “We are again at a moment of profound racial reckoning. And we deserve a Senator who will not stand by.”

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.