Neighbors rescue 80-year-old woman after fallen tree traps her inside Framingham home

“We had very little understanding of what caused it until we saw the tree on the house,” Quintal said. “I ran over right away.”

Teddy Quintal was having brunch in his home around 10:45 a.m. when he heard a loud crash next door at 37 Rockridge Road.

A group of neighbors rescued an 80-year-old woman Sunday morning from her Framingham home after a massive tree crashed through its roof and trapped her inside, officials said.

An oak tree that was abut 100 feet tall had toppled onto a one-story house, trapping the home’s lone occupant inside.

Quintal tried to get to the front door, but it was blocked by damage from the tree. He ran around to the back of the house and looked in through the windows, yelling to get someone’s attention.

Advertisement

A tall oak tree trapped an 80-year-old woman inside her Framingham home Sunday. Teddy Quintal

“That’s when I saw her moving inside. She was a little disoriented because of the impact,” Quintal said.

Three more neighbors rushed down the street to help. Quintal said he ran back to his house and grabbed masks for everyone to wear before helping his neighbors pull the woman out through a window.

The woman had been in another part of the home when the tree fell and was not injured. Her neighbors brought her to a chair on her front lawn just as first responders arrived at the scene.

“It was a matter of the whole neighborhood coming together,” Quintal said. “Everybody was working together, so there really weren’t any major difficulties. It was just getting through the nerves of what had happened.”

A giant oak tree crashed through a house on Rockridge Road in Framingham Sunday. Teddy Quintal

The tree crashed through the home’s sunroom, kitchen, and entry way when it fell, Framingham Fire Chief Mike Dutcher said. Two cars parked in the driveway were also damaged.

The home is uninhabitable, Dutcher said. The woman has found a place to stay and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Advertisement

Dutcher said the tree’s weakened root system caused it to tip over. A tree also fell on Quintal’s home four years ago and knocked out its power lines.

“It didn’t do nearly as much damage as what happened Sunday,” Quintal said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



