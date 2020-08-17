Parking capacity cut in half at Nantasket Beach in Hull amid coronavirus pandemic

DCR, in consultation with Hull officials, has cut “total parking capacity at agency-managed parking areas at Nantasket Beach State Reservation in the Town of Hull by 50 percent,” the statement said.

The change took effect Friday, DCR said in a statement.

Officials have cut parking availability at Nantasket Beach in Hull by 50 percent amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic , according to the state Department of Conservation & Recreation.

In addition, DCR provided a list of recommendations for patrons of state beaches, pools, and parks.

Those recommendations include leaving a crowded area for a different location; complying with posted rules and parking restrictions; staying within solitary or small groups; leaving at least 6 feet between visitors; wearing a face covering in public when not swimming; practicing healthy personal hygiene such as hand-washing for at least 20 seconds; and staying home if you’re ill, over 70, “and/or part of a vulnerable population,” the statement said.

Parking restrictions will remain in effect until further notice, DCR said.

The agency also tweeted out an announcement Sunday about the change.

“DCR ALERT – Parking restrictions are in place at Nantasket Beach at the request of the Town of Hull,” the agency wrote, adding that “Vehicular traffic on local roads may be impacted. Seek alternative outdoor recreation opportunities.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.