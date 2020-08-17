Prosecutors: Lori Loughlin ‘fully complicit’ in college admissions plot, deserves two months in prison

Authorities said the couple paid bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither daughter rowed competitively.

The recommendation was contained in a memo filed in US District Court in Boston, where Loughlin, 56, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 57, are slated for sentencing Friday for their roles in getting their daughter’s fraudulently admitted as part of the nationwide “Varsity Blues” scandal.

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin was “fully complicit” in the scheme to get her daughters admitted into USC as fake crew recruits and should serve two months behind bars, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Last fall, USC confirmed the daughters were no longer enrolled.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, prosecutors are seeking a two-month prison term for Loughlin, as well as a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service, records show. Giannulli, the filing said, should serve five months in prison and pay a $250,000 fine, as well as serve 250 hours of community service, prosecutors wrote.

Lawyers for the couple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“As between the defendants, the evidence suggests that Giannulli was the more active participant in the scheme,” prosecutors wrote Monday. “He engaged more frequently with [scheme ringleader William] Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter’s high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter’s athletic abilities."

Loughlin, prosecutors said, “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit, eagerly enlisting Singer a second time for her younger daughter, and coaching her daughter not to “say too much” to her high school’s legitimate college counselor, lest he catch on to their fraud.”

She and Giannulli are two of the dozens of people arrested as part of the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to Singer in exchange for having their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Another Hollywood icon, actress Felicity Huffman, served less than two weeks in prison for paying paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score.





