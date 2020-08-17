Stoughton holds a community-wide reading of ‘Just Mercy’

“The message of this book, hammered home by dramatic examples of one man’s refusal to sit quietly and countenance horror, is that evil can be overcome, a difference can be made,” the review said. “Just Mercy” will make you upset and it will make you hopeful.”

The New York Times’ review of the 2014 memoir said the book “aggregates and personalizes the struggle against injustice in the story of one activist lawyer” – focusing of his successful fight to exonerate a Black man on death row for the murder of a white woman in Alabama. “Just Mercy” was on the New York Times bestseller list and was made into a movie in 2019, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

Stoughton officials are asking everyone in town to read “Just Mercy” by civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson.

The Stoughton Public Library typically holds a community-wide read in the spring, but decided to add “Stoughton Reads Just Mercy” in August at the suggestion of former Selectman Chair Robert O’Regan after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

O’Regan said a community reading of “Just Mercy” was a first step “toward a common appreciation for the extent and depth of the problem …as the book vividly illustrates the real life, tragic consequences of racial injustice in personal terms for those affected, and how lack of awareness about racial injustice affects us all.”

He contacted Stoughton Public Library Director Pat Basler and other community leaders, who formed a large coalition to organize the project.

“The library’s mission is to provide an opportunity to have safe and open discussion,” library director Pat Basler said of its townwide reads. “This one is special given the circumstances of the day.”

Copies of the book are available at the library or at www.ocln.org. The library plans virtual book discussions and other activities in August and September. On Aug. 27, participants can watch Stevenson’s TED Talk (cq) and then discuss it afterward by registering at the library website, www.stoughtonpubliclibrary.org

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com