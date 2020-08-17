Two horses rescued from mud pit in Marion after sinking up to their necks

The two horses wandered out of their pasture at Merrow Farm on Converse Road through a hole in a barbed wire fence Sunday afternoon, Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said.

They were found around 5 p.m., after they had sunk in a pit of mud up to their necks while searching for a watering hole near the pasture, Jackvony said.

Marion firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and began digging the mud out from around the horses with shovels and their hands. Crews used hay and plywood to stabilize the mud, and wrapped slings and straps around the horses to pull them out with a rigging system, Jackvony said.

“It took some time to rig that all up and consonantly adjust what we were doing to make we weren’t injuring them,” Jackvony said.

The horses had some trouble breathing as the mud pressed against them in the pit, which was also filled with rocks and stones.

“A lot of it was helping them breath and keeping them calm. At times we had to put blankets over their heads,” Jackvony said.

Firefighters spent three hours freeing the horses with help from the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team and horse owners from a nearby farm, Jackvony said.

The horses were walking without issue after they were removed from the pit and were uninjured.

“The operation took a lot of expertise and physical labor. The owners of the horses were very appreciative,” Jackvony said.

