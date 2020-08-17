Whitman mother indicted on manslaugher charge in death of daughter

A Whitman mother arrested in January in connection with her 2-year-old daughter’s death was indicted on manslaughter charges Monday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was initially charged with one count of reckless endangerment of a child after police found her daughter, Lyric Farrell, unresponsive inside a home at 863 Washington St. shortly after midnight on Dec. 28.

The girl was flown by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and died on Dec. 31 after she was taken off life support.