Woman robbed by man with knife during home invasion in Medford

A Medford woman awoke early Monday morning to find a man armed with a knife robbing her apartment, police said.
The woman, who lives in a home located in the 200-300 block of Main Street, told police she heard a strange sound in her apartment around 3:35 a.m. before spotting the intruder, who demanded that the woman give him money and her laptop.
After giving her computer to the man, the woman screamed and he ran out the back door, police said. The woman was not hurt.
The suspect is described as thin, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said.
Advertisement
Officials do not know whether the robbery was targeted or random. Police said they have adjusted their night patrols to increase safety in the neighborhood, and they advised residents in the area to lock their doors and windows.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.