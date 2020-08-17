Woman robbed by man with knife during home invasion in Medford

A Medford woman awoke early Monday morning to find a man armed with a knife robbing her apartment, police said.

The woman, who lives in a home located in the 200-300 block of Main Street, told police she heard a strange sound in her apartment around 3:35 a.m. before spotting the intruder, who demanded that the woman give him money and her laptop.

After giving her computer to the man, the woman screamed and he ran out the back door, police said. The woman was not hurt.