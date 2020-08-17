Worcester man, 25, allegedly shoots girlfriend then kills self, police say

A 25-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself early Monday in Worcester, police said.

In a statement, Worcester police said officers were called to a Huntington Avenue residence around 12:55 a.m. for a report of two people shot.

“The investigation seems to indicate that a 25-year-old male shot his 27-year old girlfriend then turned the gun on himself,” the statement said. “The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.”