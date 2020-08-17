Live updates: The Democratic National Convention

Senator Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama are the headline speakers for the convention’s opening night. According to the DNC, the day will focus on the country’s three crises: COVID-19′s continued rampage, tens of millions of people out of work, and America’s racial reckoning “that has marginalized too many people,” according to a DNC statement.

Other speakers will include Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman and Representative Bennie Thompson, Representative Gwen Moore, former Ohio governor John Kasich, Senator Doug Jones, and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Advertisement

Monday, August 17, 6:21 p.m.

Trump appointee comes out for Biden

By Ryan Teague Beckwith, Bloomberg News

A former Trump-appointed senior official came out for Biden Monday, arguing that the president is “dangerously chaotic.”

In an op-ed in the Washington Post and a video from Republican Voters Against Trump posted on social media, former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor argues the president ignored problems like terrorism and cybersecurity while focused entirely on political concerns.

“He was one of the most unfocused and undisciplined senior executives I have ever encountered,” he wrote. “It is more than a little ironic that Trump is campaigning for a second term as a law-and-order president. His first term has been dangerously chaotic. Four more years of this are unthinkable.”

In the video, already seen more than 1.7 million times, he alleges that Trump told officials to stop giving disaster aid to Californians hurt by wildfires because he was upset that the state didn’t go for him in 2016.

The op-ed and video came out on the first day of the Democratic National Convention when former Ohio Governor John Kasich, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and other Republicans were slated to speak in favor of Biden.

Monday, August 17, 12:28 p.m.

Bernie Sanders lost again, but this time he’ll deliver a victory speech

By Sydney Ember, New York Times

Advertisement

On Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders will address the Democratic National Convention and once again make his case for the progressive cause. Once again, he will deliver a speech as a losing candidate to rally his loyal followers behind another nominee.

But this is not 2016. While Sanders nominally lent his support to Hillary Clinton at this point four years ago, he never stopped arguing that he had been mistreated in the primary — that the election was rigged and the entire political system was, too — an air of grievance that his followers took with them to the convention floor.

Monday, August 17, 7:49 a.m.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention and what to expect

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

The 2020 Democratic National Convention begins Monday night, a four-day event when delegates of the Democratic Party officially choose the party’s nominees for president and vice president, marking the formal start of the general election between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

The annual event, a spectacle that traditionally draws in thousands, will be held almost entirely online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of spanning a duration of nearly 24 hours as it has in years past, strict time limits will condense this year’s convention to eight hours total.

Here’s what to know.