Mass. reports 213 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

State officials said Monday that 14,946 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,456,112. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,929,891.

Key metrics monitored for the state’s pandemic response are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Monday’s numbers come about a week after Massachusetts paused its reopening plan amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by four to 8,611, state officials reported Monday , and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 213cq, bringing the total to 114,611.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 253 people, bringing that total to 105,540.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4 percent, which was the lowest observed level so far, according to the state.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped slightly from 382 on Saturday to 371 as of Sunday. That number was up 3 percent from its lowest observed value, which was 359.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed steady for the second consecutive day at two; the lowest it has been is zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 14cq on Thursday to 13cq on Friday — 19 percent above its lowest observed value of 11.

In the United States, more than 5.4 million people have had confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 165,000 people have died, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The numbers were reported as Boston-area colleges ramp up for the fall semester. Hundreds of Boston University students moved into dorms this past weekend, Tufts University began to allow residential advisers to move in Sunday, and Suffolk University is having students from “high-risk” states move into dorms on Thursday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus clusters have broken out at other college and universities throughout the US, with several linked to off-campus parties and packed clubs. At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the fourth such cluster in a week was announced Sunday, with the outbreaks being traced back to dorms, private student housing, and a fraternity house. UNC officials announced Monday afternoon that it would be shifting to fully remote instruction for undergraduates after the outbreaks.





In New York — once seen as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the US — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that indoor gyms could reopen as soon as next week, with restrictions (inspections, mandatory mask wearing, a 33 percent occupancy limit, and 6 feet social distancing between gym-goers).

An average of 3 residents per 100,000 in New York are testing positive each day for COVID-19 — a rate that’s stayed relatively flat since mid-June and ranks far below many other states.

Florida also reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-June on Monday as the number of people hospitalized continued to fall. However, Kansas reported its biggest seven-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

Globe correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this report. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

