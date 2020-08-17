Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temperature

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — An automated measuring system in California's Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius) amid a blistering heat wave on Sunday, a reading that would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed.

The temperature was recorded at 3:41 p.m. at Furnace Creek near the park's visitor center, the National Weather Service said in a statement that described the measurement as preliminary and not yet official.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review," the statement said.