First District Democrats spar in first debate amid questions over Morse incident

Neal said the mayor has skipped 60 percent of the meetings of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, almost half the sessions of the Holyoke School Committee, which he chairs , and all 23 meetings of the School Building Committee, even as the state placed the city’s troubled schools into receivership in 2015 .

Neal, who is 71 and the longest-serving House member from New England, instead attacked the work ethic of the 31-year-old Morse, who will face Neal in the Sept. 1 primary in the state’s First District. Morse, in turn, questioned Neal’s dedication to the district.

US Representative Richard E. Neal and Mayor Alex B. Morse of Holyoke forcefully attacked each other’s records Monday night during the first debate for the Democratic nomination for Neal’s congressional seat, making only brief mention of a controversy over allegations of improper conduct by Morse.

“The mayor keeps talking about the things he’s going to do,” he said. “He doesn’t show up for the job that he has . . . He couldn’t make it to School Committee meetings, but he’s talking now about what he would do in Congress.”

Morse, who hopes to join a wave of progressive young Democrats who have unseated party veterans in primaries, disputed Neal’s description of his School Committee attendance. He said he has attended more than 74 percent of School Committee meetings during his four terms as mayor. Morse attacked Neal’s dedication to his constituents, saying he has rarely seen the representative in Holyoke.

He accused Neal of being more attentive to powerful Washington interests than to the people at home.

“Congressman Neal hasn’t shown up in this district,” Morse said. “We’re spending more time together tonight than I think we have in the last nine years — as a mayor of a major city in this district. We need a congressman that shows up.”

The incumbent and the challenger sparred over police reform, Congress’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Medicare for All during the hour-long debate recorded at the New England Public Media studios in Springfield, which was organized by that company, The Republican and MassLive, and The Berkshire Eagle.

The debate’s most anticipated moment came at its start, as Morse addressed allegations that he used his position as mayor and an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to foster inappropriate sexual relationships with students.

The College Democrats of Massachusetts said in a letter this month that Morse had sexual contact with students, including at UMass Amherst, where he taught for several semesters. The university and the state’s Democratic Party launched separate investigations.

Morse said in a statement that he’d “had consensual relationships with other men, including students enrolled at local universities that I’ve met using dating apps,” but he had never abused his power or violated UMass policy.

The Intercept reported that messages between leaders of the College Democrats of Massachusetts appeared to show that the accusations were part of an effort to damage Morse’s campaign. One student leader hoped to work for Neal, it said. The outlet later reported that state Democratic Party officials coordinated with the College Democrats of Massachusetts to launch the allegations.

Neal has denied any connection to the accusations and denounced “homophobic attacks or efforts to criticize someone for who they choose to love.”

As the debate began, moderator Ray Hershel asked Morse about his claim he was “the victim of a political hit job” and whether he had abused his power in his relationships with college students.

Morse called the allegations “a backroom, coordinated political smear against our campaign by folks that support this congressman’s campaign” and said it was clearly timed to influence the primary by people “that go all the way to the height of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.”

“Three weeks before our primary, I was put in a position to talk about my personal life, not talk about health care, and climate change, and our economy, and the small businesses shuttering,” Morse said. “I will let the voters of the First District come to their own conclusions. But this is exactly why I ran for mayor nine years ago: to change the political culture of personal destruction of politics that tears people down, instead of lifts them up.”

Morse claimed that state party chairman Gus Bickford had discouraged him from launching his campaign against Neal. Bickford denied the claim in a statement.

“At no point did I tell the Mayor that he should not run for Congress,” Bickford said. “The Party has been and remains neutral on this race and in all contested Democratic primaries.”

Neal on Monday again denied being connected to the allegations and said he will await the results of the investigations.

“These students have stepped forward,” Neal said. “They should be heard. There is a process in place.”

