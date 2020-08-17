Two men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Jam Master Jay, a.k.a. Jason Mizell, a member of hip hop pioneers Run-DMC, in 2002. Two suspects have been indicted in Jam Master Jay's killing. KRISTA NILES/AP/file

NEW YORK (AP) — Two suspects have been indicted in the 2002 killing of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the charges at a news conference Monday afternoon.