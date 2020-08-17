Bruins’ David Pastrnak ‘not available’ for Monday’s Game 4 vs. Hurricanes

The Bruins will be without the services of forward David Pastrnak for Game 4 Monday night in the best-of-seven series with the Carolina Hurricanes, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday morning.

Pastrnak appeared to injure himself seconds after helping set up Patrice Bergeron’s winning goal in Game 1. He did not play in the next two games, but was on the ice Sunday for an optional workout in Toronto with some of his teammates.

Game 4 begins at 8 p.m. on NESN and NBCSN.