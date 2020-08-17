Bruins storm back with four-goal third period, stun Hurricanes in Game 4

Four goals on 16 shots — and just two shots and one late goal allowed by the Bruins — leaves Carolina on the ropes. Boston leads, 3-1, entering Wednesday’s Game 5.

They spotted the Hurricanes a pair of goals and trampled them in an inspired third period, taking Game 4 of this first-round series, 4-3, Monday night in Toronto.

With four goals in a seven-minute outburst, the Bruins erased 40 minutes of flubbed finishes and fortunate Carolina bounces.

The most relieved player was Jake DeBrusk, who snapped his stick over his knee earlier in the series, amid a bevy of missed chances. He snagged a pair of goals in the scorching final 20.

The Bruins, hoping for any luck after a frustrating first 40 minutes, saw DeBrusk motor past defenseman Haydn Fleury, dive to avoid charging Hurricanes netminder James Reimer, and slip the puck into the empty net at 7:26 of the third. DeBrusk grinned as he slid feet-first into the boards. He wasn’t done.

If the Bruins weren’t feeling the momentum swing, Charlie McAvoy left no doubt.

He threw the hit of the series moments before. The sturdy Bruins blue liner knocked Carolina captain Jordan Staal (6 feet, 4 inches and 220 pounds) off his skates, sending him to the dressing room. One of the most respected veterans in the playoffs, and an effective checking center, got smoked by a young stud defenseman.

“From my standpoint, DeBrusk scoring, that started it,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We were playing, and we were pushing, but I think that (hit) really demoralizes the other team.”

Remember, these are a strange playoffs. The Bruins were down two goals, with no fans in the stands to let them know about it. Teams have to create their own buzz. Separating a man from the puck, as emphatically as McAvoy did, is one way to do it.

“We were looking to create some energy,” McAvoy said. “That was a message that we weren’t out of it. We were already paying well.”

At 10:10, defenseman Connor Clifton smacked a one-timer top-shelf after the fourth line buzzed on the forecheck. Chris Wagner (first on puck) and Joakim Nordstrom (second) were behind the goal, and Par Lindholm got to the front of the net to create traffic.

"They've been really, really good for us," noted Cassidy.

Ninety seconds later, Carolina let Torey Krug's long bank pass from deep in his zone get to the far blue line. Brad Marchand skated onto it, opened Reimer's pads with a left to right move and tucked it home.

“I was a little surprised,” Marchand said. “When I looked up, there was nobody there.”

Carolina’s defense was also missing on DeBrusk’s second strike. He was open in front after some tic-tac-toe work from David Krejci and Ondrej Kase. A quick deke and dunk, and the Bruins had their own two-goal lead.

With 1:26 left, Teuvo Teravainen found room with a spinorama shot, giving the Hurricanes some life at 4-3. It was little consolation.

“Quite frankly,” said Hurricanes veteran Justin Williams, “that’s as ugly a period as I’ve seen us play.”

The Bruins weren’t ugly in the first 40 minutes, but they were frustrated.

The David Pastrnak-less Bruins had 17 shots in the first two frames, eight of them on the power play, and nothing to show for it. The Hurricanes had fewer scoring chances (11, to Boston’s 23), two goals on the board, and all the momentum in the game.

Worse, newly installed starting keeper Jaroslav Halak looked pedestrian (two softies on 17 shots).

Boston had five shots in the first three minutes, but none in the next 13. In that time, it dug Carolina’s first shot — a 45-foot wrister from Williams — from the back of the net. Two Hurricanes were moving in front, but Halak had a bead on it as it eluded his glove.

Before the final push, the next goal looked like a backbreaker.

After Jack Studnicka (two drawn penalties) put the Bruins on the power play, they had nine shot attempts on the man-up. Marchand tipped one just wide. Reimer got a piece of Krejci's one-timer, and lucked out when Krejci zipped another chance just over the crossbar. The Bruins just couldn't find the net.

With McAvoy pinching deep in the offensive zone, forward Sean Kuraly couldn’t sort out coverage with McAvoy’s defense partner, Matt Grzelcyk. Carolina winger Jordan Martinook, who had two goals in 45 regular-season games, was not the expected candidate to make it 2-0. But he dusted Kuraly and snuck behind Grzelcyk, the left defenseman playing the center lane, took a pass from Sebastian Aho, and fired underneath Halak’s trapper.

“Both stoppable pucks,” Cassidy said. “At the end of the day, we kept playing. … I’m sure they wanted to pick Jaro up.”

A potential 3-0 goal was immediately waved off because Martinook’s stick was over the crossbar when he tipped a Dougie Hamilton shot between Halak’s pads. The Hurricanes dominated the end of the second. They earned a couple quick odd-man rushes, including a 3 on 1 on which Martin Necas whiffed on an empty net.

Studnicka was hard for the Hurricanes to handle, drawing a second penalty with 23 seconds left in the second, a holding call on Hamilton. The Bruins couldn’t convert on the fresh ice to start the third.

Cassidy, trying to find answers, took Anders Bjork off the top line after a first period of ineffective play. Charlie Coyle, the No. 3 center, moved up.

The power play, which went 0 for 3, got to work 1:38 in after Clifton drew a high-stick. Marchand set up Krug in the circle, but the defenseman’s shot sailed wide of an open net and into Reimer’s chest. Marchand, his playmaking on point, also set up Patrice Bergeron for a doorstep one-timer early, sliding the puck underneath a prone Sami Vatanen. Bergeron couldn’t time it and slam it home.

Pastrnak, once again, was watching from the stands, no doubt hurting to help.

Once again, they didn’t need him.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports