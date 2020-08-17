Donovan Mitchell scores 57 but Nuggets hold off Jazz in OT in Game 1

Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. He had a chance to win it in regulation at the buzzer, but his righthanded hook shot over Utah’s Rudy Gobert was off the mark. Murray took over in the extra period, sealing the game on a 3-pointer with 46.8 seconds remaining.

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Denver Nuggets beat Utah, 135-125, on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Mitchell was the star of the show in the absence of Mike Conley, who left the NBA bubble to return to Ohio for the birth of his son. Mitchell’s scoring spree surpassed the Jazz mark of 50 by Karl Malone on April 22, 2000, against Seattle.

Advertisement

Mitchell was 19 of 33 from the floor and 13 of 13 from the free throw line. He also had seven assists.

It was no surprise this game went down to the wire. Denver went 3-0 against Utah this season but won by a combined margin of 11 points, including a 134-132 double-overtime thriller on Aug 8.

Murray and Mitchell stood out in this game — both for their play and their shoes. Wearing neon green shoes, Murray had 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Donning highlighter yellow sneakers, Mitchell had 22 points in the fourth and 17 in the second.

Utah was whistled for a pair of technical fouls with 4:33 remaining in the first half. Jordan Clarkson picked up one for jawing at officials. Then, just before Murray was about to shoot the free throw, coach Quin Snyder was called for another.

Raptors 134, Nets 110 — Fred VanVleet scored 30 points and led Toronto’s sizzling 3-point attack as the defending NBA champion Raptors routed Brooklyn in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

Advertisement

VanVleet went 8 of 10 from 3-point range and the Raptors shot 22 of 44 from beyond the arc as a team. VanVleet also had 11 assists with only one turnover, becoming the first Raptor in franchise history to combine 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a playoff game.

Toronto’s accuracy from beyond the arc helped the Raptors grab a 68-35 lead with less than five minutes left in the first half. Brooklyn got that margin all the way down to 8 late in the third quarter, but the Raptors regained control and won convincingly.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points off the bench for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists with no turnovers.

Brooklyn’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 to match a career high. Joe Harris scored 19. Caris LeVert had 15 points and 15 assists, while Jarrett Allen collected 15 points and 12 rebounds.

This game shaped up as a blowout in the early going. One sequence late in the first quarter exemplified the Raptors’ dominance.

Toronto’s Norman Powell took a foot to the groin area from Brooklyn’s Garrett Temple, who had appeared to kick his foot up because he’d lost his balance. After a timeout, Powell promptly hit a 3-pointer on the other end of the floor.

Even after Brooklyn went on a 16-5 run to close the second quarter, Toronto led, 73-51, at halftime.

Advertisement

…

In their first personnel move of the 2020 offseason, the Washington Wizards let go of four medical and player performance staffers, a team spokesman confirmed. Head athletic trainer Jeff Bangs; director of player care and wellness Navin Hettiarachchi; senior director of health, wellness and performance Steve Smith; and director of physical preparation Blair O’Donovan will not be back for the 2020-21 season. The departures, first reported by The Athletic, are the first substantial changes in the organization since Washington’s new front office took form as Monumental Basketball in July 2019.



