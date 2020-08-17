ESPN officially names new ‘Monday Night Football’ crew

ESPN made it official Monday, confirming that Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will become its new “Monday Night Football” broadcast team for the 2020 season.

Levy, perhaps best known as a longtime “SportsCenter” anchor but also an accomplished play-by-play voice, will be joined by analysts Griese and Riddick in the booth, with Lisa Salters returning for a ninth season as the sideline reporter. John Parry will be back for a second season as the officiating analyst.

Presuming there are no COVID-19 complications that affect the start of the NFL schedule, the new team will debut with a Titans-Broncos matchup on Sept. 14, the second game of ESPN’s annual Week 1 doubleheader. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN and ABC’s top college football pairing, will call the first game of that doubleheader between the Giants and Steelers.