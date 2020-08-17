Game 23: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be looking to avoid a four-game sweep, as well as snapping a seven-game losing streak, when they take on the Yankees Monday night. With tonight’s Bruins playoff game airing on NESN, the Red Sox can be seen on NESN+.

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (2-2, 3.38)

YANKEES (14-6): TBA

Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 5.17)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN+/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bogaerts 4-9, Pillar 2-9. Bradley 2-8, Vazquez 3-6, Devers 1-4, Benintendi 0-4, Peraza 1-4, Martinez 0-2, Verdugo 0-2, Chavis 1-2.

Yankees vs. Perez: LeMahieu 4-9, Gardner 2-10, Voit 2-5, Torres 0-5, Sanchez 2-4, Hicks 2-5, Andujar 0-3, Urshela 1-2, Tauchman 2-2.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers is hitting just .182 with a .566 OPS after going 0 for 3 Sunday night.

Notes: Perez has given up four runs over 16⅓ innings in three starts. He has pitched just once at Yankee Stadium in his career, allowing seven runs over five innings in 2018. ... Devers leads the league with eight errors in the 20 games he’s played. ... The Yankees have won nine straight overall and 14 of the last 15 meetings against the Red Sox. ... Called up after Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge got hurt, 25-year-old outfielder Clint Frazier is hitting .571 (8 for 14) with two homers and eight RBIs in four games with the Yankees. ... Montgomery recorded his second win of the season in his last start, holding the Braves to three runs and four hits over six innings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney