Gordon Hayward will have MRI Monday on injured right ankle, report says

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 109-101 Game 1 playoff win over the 76ers on Monday night. He did not return to the game, and later left the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot.
“Don’t know the severity,” coach Brad Stevens said after the game. “But he’s clearly in pain and it looks like it had some swelling already.”
With 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, Hayward and Sixers center Joel Embiid were going for a rebound when Hayward’s right foot appeared to graze the top of teammate Daniel Theis’s foot as he landed. The outside of Hayward’s ankle rolled as it hit the court.
Hayward limped off the court beneath the basket before limping to Boston’s bench. ESPN reported that Hayward is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday night.
In Boston’s 2017 season-opener against the Cavaliers, Hayward fractured his left ankle just minutes into his Celtics debut. He missed the rest of the season and spent much of last season working back into form.
This season Hayward made 50 percent of his shots and averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Hayward’s wife, Robyn, is expecting the couple’s fourth child in the coming weeks, and Hayward is planning to leave to Orlando bubble for the birth. He will be required to quarantine for four days whenever he returns.
