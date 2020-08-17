Gordon Hayward will have MRI Monday on injured right ankle, report says

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 109-101 Game 1 playoff win over the 76ers on Monday night. He did not return to the game, and later left the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot.

“Don’t know the severity,” coach Brad Stevens said after the game. “But he’s clearly in pain and it looks like it had some swelling already.”

With 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, Hayward and Sixers center Joel Embiid were going for a rebound when Hayward’s right foot appeared to graze the top of teammate Daniel Theis’s foot as he landed. The outside of Hayward’s ankle rolled as it hit the court.