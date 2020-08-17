Josh Taylor rejoins Red Sox following preseason COVID-19 infection

Taylor spent two weeks quarantined in a hotel room, his meals left by the door. He opened the season on the injured list and eventually was cleared to work out with the reserve team at Pawtucket.

“I was asymptomatic. I had no idea that would come back positive,” Taylor said Monday after rejoining the team at Yankee Stadium. “I kept looking back. Maybe I got it at a grocery store or something. I had no clue.”

Josh Taylor was stunned when he tested positive for COVID-19 after he arrived in Boston for the start of pre-season workouts last month. The 27-year-old lefthanded reliever felt fine.

Advertisement

It was a significant loss for the Sox. Taylor appeared in 52 games as a rookie last season, and had a 3.04 earned run average with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

“It’s great having him back,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s probably a little unfair to think he’s going to be like he was last year, when he came up and did so well for us. We tried to build him up as best we could.”

Taylor believes he could have returned sooner, but understood why the team put him through a normal progression first.

“It sucked sitting at my hotel room watching the game on TV and seeing an inning go bad and saying, ’I could have been there,‘ ” Taylor said. “I could have been there to at least limit the damage.”

The Sox optioned righthander Chris Mazza to Pawtucket, but he remained with the team Monday as part of the taxi squad.

Defensively deficient

According to the latest defensive runs saved statistics compiled by Sports Info Solutions, the Red Sox are last in the majors at negative-13.

The infield is a problem. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (-5) and third baseman Rafael Devers (-4) are last at their respective positions. Jose Peraza (-4) is tied for last at second base.

Advertisement

Other defensive metrics reflect the same poor performance. Roenicke hopes it’s a product of a small sample size and misfortune. That opponents have hit .341 on balls in play has a lot to do with it. The league average is .285.

“We looked at some of the numbers. Numbers-wise we’re not . . . you could say lucky,” Roenicke said. “You can call it whatever you want. But we’re not getting ground-ball outs like we should, like the rest of the league is.”

The Sox have discussed their defensive shifts and whether the frequency of those alignments should be altered.

“It definitely could have something to do with that,” Roenicke said.

The outfield has been strong. Alex Verdugo (+3) is tied for first in left field despite having played only 78 innings there. Kevin Pillar is +2 in right field in 90 innings. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi are +1.

Phillies next

The Sox return to Fenway Park on Tuesday for a brief two-game homestand against the Phillies, who were off on Monday after a three-game sweep of the Mets.

Zack Godley is getting another start for the Sox after giving up eight runs on 10 hits in three innings against the Rays last Wednesday. He has pitched 14⅓ innings this season and allowed 13 runs on 23 hits.

The Phillies will start righthander Zach Eflin, who has allowed four earned runs over 10 innings. He will be facing the Sox for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

Triston Casas hit 20 home runs across two Single A levels last season as a 19-year-old. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Arroyo on deck

Infielder Christian Arroyo, claimed off waivers on Saturday from Cleveland, was placed on the injured list. But that is expected to be only until he clears intake testing. Arroyo, who is out of minor-league options, will presumably be added to the major-league roster. That will require a 40-man roster move as well. Once the Sox open a spot in their player pool, which could well be part of the move to add Arroyo, 20-year-old first baseman Triston Casas will join the group at Pawtucket. The team’s first-round draft pick in 2018 would be there for developmental purposes, not as preparation for joining the major league team this season. MassLive.com first reported the Casas news . . . Dustin Pedroia turned 37 on Monday. He has not played since April 17, 2019, and has only appeared in nine games since the start of the 2018 season because of an injured left knee that has required multiple surgeries. Pedroia, who went on the injured list on Feb. 23, is under contract for $12 million next season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.