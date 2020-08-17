No. 2 Simona Halep withdraws from US Open

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the US Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday. “After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen,” Halep wrote on Twitter. “I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.” Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn. Other women who won’t be playing include No. 5 Elina Svitolina , No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic . The US Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31. Irina Khromacheva of Russia will replace Halep in the main draw, according to the USTA. Rafael Nadal , the men’s defending champion, has also withdrawn from the tournament, but top-ranked Novak Djokovic has said he will play. Roger Federer is out for the rest of the season after two operations on his right knee. Stan Wawrinka , the 2016 US Open champion, is also out, along with Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios .

As a partner in the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Jason Wright a former NFL running back who for the last seven years as a partner in the consulting firm McKinsey & Company helped rebuild companies in peril, was named the first Black president of a National Football League team and charged with his greatest challenge yet: fixing the Washington Football Team. “Let’s be clear,” Wright said. “I’m not a savior. Neither is Coach Ron Rivera. There’s no silver bullet for turning around an organization.” But team owner Daniel Snyder has brought him in to do exactly that. The hiring of the 38-year-old Wright, a former NFL running back for four teams who rose fast in the business world after getting an MBA at the University of Chicago, comes at a tumultuous time for a franchise that was once one of the league’s strongest but has had eight losing seasons in the last 11 years. It recently dropped its controversial 87-year-old “Redskins” name under pressure from sponsors, and has commissioned an investigation of its corporate culture after The Washington Post published a story detailing allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, prompting Snyder’s three minority partners to express a desire to sell their roughly 40 percent stake in the team. “Hopefully, having not grown up in [Washington’s] front office allows me to bring some catalytic thinking,” Wright said. “It’s the same reason organizations bring in people externally — to push the thinking, to have new, creative ways of thinking about things [and] maybe be a bit disruptive.”

Browns RB Chubbs injured

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared to suffer a concussion when linebacker Mack Wilson tackled the Pro Bowler around the neck and head during an 11-on-11 scrimmage on the first day new coach Kevin Stefanski had his players wearing pads. Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, was taken down by Wilson after catching a short pass about halfway through Monday’s workout. A few minutes later, Chubb walked slowly from the field and into the team’s training facility while being accompanied by a trainer . . . San Francisco 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd went down with a knee injury that likely will sideline him for the season, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, who said he believed Hurd suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sunday. Hurd missed all his rookie season with a back injury but was being counted on to contribute this season before being dealt another setback . . . The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their fifth defensive lineman before even putting on the pads in training camp when the team placed Rodney Gunter, signed in free agency to replace five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, on the reserve/retired list, one day after Gunter was forced to walk away from football because of an enlarged aorta. The team signed veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to help fill the void.

Soccer

Inter Milan reaches final

Inter Milan is back in a European final for the first time in a decade, and the Italian team is playing like it’s never been away. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored twice each as Inter Milan demolished Shakhtar Donetsk, 5-0, in the Europa League semifinals to return to a European final for the first time a decade. The Italian club will face five-time winner Sevilla in the final on Friday in Cologne, Germany, where it will vie for its first major continental trophy since winning the Champions League in 2010 under Jose Mourinho . . . On the heels of an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in Lisbon on Friday, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen said Monday he will undergo knee surgery to “clean up’' a tendon that caused “some irritations earlier this season,” he said . . . Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker David Silva to on a two-year contract. The Basque Country club picked up the 34-year-old Spaniard on a free transfer after his decade-long stint at City ended. Silva left after more than 300 games with the English club, helping it win four Premier League titles. City said earlier Monday it would honor the Spaniard with a statue outside its stadium.

Miscellany

Delayed start for NCAA hoops?

The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10. Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall . . . Boyd “Tiny” Grant, the basketball coach who led Colorado State and Fresno State to the NCAA Tournament, died Monday on his 87th birthday after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

