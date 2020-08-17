PGA Tour takeaways: Who’s hot, who’s not heading into the Northern Trust at TPC Boston

A look at some of the players who are at the top of their games, and some who are not:

Call the fire department

Collin Morikawa — The PGA Championship winner can’t be expected to chip in at 14 and make eagle at 16 to win again, as he did at the season’s first major. Does anybody remember this 24-year-old missing a short putt to win, then a 3-footer to prolong a playoff, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first event in the PGA’s restart? That could have been a career-changing moment. And it might have been. He has won two of his past four events.

Some flames

Justin Thomas — He’s No. 1 in the standings, he already has three wins this season, and he is a past winner at TPC Boston. He didn’t play superbly, as he is accustomed to, in the PGA Championship, but if you are wagering on a player shooting 59 this week, he’d be a good choice.

Bryson DeChambeau — He’s the backboard-buster in basketball, the glass-breaker in hockey, Earl Campbell in a Ben Hogan cap. TPC Boston is made for long hitters (he won here in 2018, about 40 pounds of muscle and 40 yards off the tee ago). Can’t wait to see what he does to the par-5 18th.

Webb Simpson — Another past winner (2011), he is sneaky long. The 2012 US Open champion’s game fell apart when golf’s governing bodies banned putter anchoring in 2016. Simpson adapted. He affixed the putter to his foreman (which is allowed), went to a claw grip, and now he’s third in the FedEx standings. His swing, with that helicopter finish, will be on display this week.

Jim Herman — Almost everyone loves an underdog. All Herman is missing is the floppy ears and a cape. He made the largest leap in PGA playoff history, jumping 138 spots (from 192 to 54) by winning the Wyndham Championship Sunday. He’s not long. He’s an arm-swinger (as analysts say, as opposed to the masses of perfectly grooved swings of the modern player). He’s 42. And it looks as if he hasn’t lifted a weight in his life. He is worthy of your rooting interest.

Sparks

Tiger Woods — The excitement of having Tiger in the field won’t subside, but his health is tournament-to-tournament for life. He went to a longer putter to alleviate stress on his balky back two weeks ago. It didn’t work at the PGA Championship – he was among the worst putters in the field. He remains one victory from breaking a tie with Sam Snead for the career record. Will Norton, Mass., be the site of a historic achievement?

Rory McIlroy — Where has he gone? He was the hottest player in the world before the pandemic, but he hasn’t cracked a top 10 since the restart. He’s a two-time winner at TPC Boston and he hits it as long and as straight as anyone in the history of the game. He is the only player in the field who can win without his best stuff. If he could just make a few putts …

Watered down

Brooks Koepka — Mr. Major did at the PGA Championship what he has insinuated his fellow competitors do in majors — choke in the final round. Koepka’s gag job was predictable, because it happens to everyone. But he missed the cut at the birdie-fest that was the Wyndham Championship and he’s 92nd in the standings. See you at the US Open Sept. 17.

















