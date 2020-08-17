Reds travel to Kansas City hoping for clean health, a return to the field

Players, coaches, and other organization members were retested for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result. The final two games of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park were postponed.

The Reds scheduled an early Tuesday flight to Kansas City for a two-game series against the Royals that was put in doubt after a Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Reds made travel plans for Kansas City and expected to start Luis Castillo (0-2) in the series opener Tuesday night, assuming it’s played. After two games in Kansas City, the Reds are scheduled to fly to St. Louis for four games and to Milwaukee for four more.

The Reds are the third MLB team to have games postponed because at least one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, joining the Marlins and the Cardinals.

The two postponed games against Pittsburgh haven't been rescheduled.

Under medical privacy rules, teams aren’t allowed to identify players who test positive for COVID-19. The player who tested positive would be placed on the injured list before the start of the series in Kansas City.

As the Reds gathered on the field to celebrate an 8-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night, a coach took center fielder Nick Senzel aside for a discussion. Senzel was upset as he walked off the field. Manager David Bell declined to discuss it after the game.

The Reds’ Matt Davidson confirmed that he tested positive during the opening series of the abbreviated, 60-game season, forcing him onto the injured list. After his return, Davidson said subsequent tests were negative, an indication that the original test yielded a false positive.

Three other Reds — Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, and Senzel — have missed games after feeling sick, but all tested negative for the coronavirus and rejoined the team.

Kendall Graveman struggled in a pair of early season starts for Seattle, failing to finish the fifth inning in each. Abbie Parr/Getty

Seattle’s Kendall Graveman plans to keep pitching through spinal tumor

Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman said he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but intends to continue pitching.

Graveman, who spoke after pitching in an intrasquad game at Seattle’s alternate site in Tacoma, Wash., started this season in the Mariners rotation and made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm.

He said the symptoms first developed in 2018, and a diagnosis of the tumor came last season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Chicago Cubs organization. He said the location of the tumor makes it difficult to do a surgical procedure.

“It has been lingering for about close to two years now. It helps with medicine, but still the whole process has been trial and error. So that’s what we’re dealing with,” Graveman said. “I’ve seen plenty of specialists. I’ve seen numerous doctors. There is a procedure that is a possibility, maybe something that later on down the road we’ll check into. But I’m just going out there competing with it is the only thing right now that we can do, and continue to work through it.”

Graveman said he was told the tumor will not get worse or grow, but it does cause inflammation. Medication has helped reduce some of the inflammation, but he said the pain is not a traditional muscle or nerve pain and that it’s difficult to describe.

“I’m not here to hide anything. That’s what we’re dealing with. That’s what we’re faced with,” Graveman said. “And I just continue to hope that there is relief in the future and continue to pitch and pitch through it.”

Graveman missed the entire 2019 season following elbow surgery. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason.

Detroit summons top pick Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects, including right-hander Casey Mize, this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox. General manager Al Avila said Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago after left-hander Tarik Skubal goes Tuesday night against the White Sox. Mize, 23, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft. Infielder Isaac Paredes also was called up, and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment. The rebuilding Tigers have been patiently developing their young players, but a combination of their talent and the team’s needs led to the moves . . . St. Louis optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to their alternate training site a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut against the White Sox. The 25-year-old yielded consecutive drives by Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu, and Eloy Jiménez in the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-2 loss on Sunday, the 10th time in MLB history a team has hit four in a row.