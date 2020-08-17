Revolution add two players in separate trades

Days before the Revolution return to Gillette Stadium for the resumption of Major League Soccer’s regular season, the team announced a pair of trades on Monday morning.
In one deal, New England sent a 2020 international roster spot to FC Cincinnati in exchange for winger Kekuta Manneh. The 25-year-old has 30 career MLS goals in 149 appearances.
“Kekuta is a player I’ve known for a number of years who can play a number of attacking positions, possesses good speed and quickness, and also has a solid goal scoring record in our league,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “I’m hopeful he can adjust quickly to our club and help strengthen our roster as we prepare for the last 18 games of the regular season.”
The other trade sent Revolution midfielder Wilfried Zahibo to the Houston Dynamo in return for midfielder Tommy McNamara. The deal also involves New England sending a 2020 international roster spot with $150,000 in 2020 allocations money coming in return. The Revolution will also get an additional $25,000 in allocation money in 2021.
In both cases, the international roster spots sent out by the Revolution in each trade return to the team in 2021.
Zahibo, a 26-year-old French midfielder, was a 2018 MLS All-Star, and showed flashes of game-changing ability at times during his three years in New England.
McNamara, 29, comes to the Revolution after previous MLS stints with Chivas USA, New York City FC, and Houston. During his time in New York (2015-2018), McNamara showed an occasional ability for scoring long-distance goals.
The Revolution resume the MLS regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Union.