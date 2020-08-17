Revolution add two players in separate trades

Days before the Revolution return to Gillette Stadium for the resumption of Major League Soccer’s regular season, the team announced a pair of trades on Monday morning.

In one deal, New England sent a 2020 international roster spot to FC Cincinnati in exchange for winger Kekuta Manneh. The 25-year-old has 30 career MLS goals in 149 appearances.

“Kekuta is a player I’ve known for a number of years who can play a number of attacking positions, possesses good speed and quickness, and also has a solid goal scoring record in our league,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “I’m hopeful he can adjust quickly to our club and help strengthen our roster as we prepare for the last 18 games of the regular season.”