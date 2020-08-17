fb-pixel;
THANKS TOM

Thanks Tom: Matt Cassel

Updated August 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Thanks Tom: Matt Cassel
Matt Cassel tells the story of a prank war with Tom Brady gone wrong. (Dean Krupka, Gilad Haas, Maria Marta Linero, K. Kypers, Gilad Haas, Ben Rawitz)

In “Thanks Tom,” Tom Brady’s former teammates share stories about the quarterback that are insightful, inspiring, and, sometimes, a little mischievous. Matt Cassel tells the story of the time a prank war with Brady went horribly wrong.

See the entire Thanks Tom series: