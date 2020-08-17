fb-pixel;
Thanks Tom: Randy Moss

Randy Moss tells the story of his first touchdown pass from Tom Brady. (Dean Krupka, Gilad Haas, Maria Marta Linero, K. Kypers, Ben Rawitz)

In “Thanks Tom,” Tom Brady’s former teammates share stories about the quarterback that are insightful, inspiring, and, sometimes, a little mischievous. Randy Moss tells the story of the first touchdown pass he caught from Brady.

