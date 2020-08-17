fb-pixel;
THANKS TOM

Thanks Tom: Rob Gronkowski

Updated August 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Thanks Tom: Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski tells behind-the-scenes stories of catching passes from Brady. (Dean Krupka, Gilad Haas, Maria Marta Linero, K. Kypers, Ben Rawitz)

In “Thanks Tom,” Tom Brady’s former teammates share stories about the quarterback that are insightful, inspiring, and, sometimes, a little mischievous. Rob Gronkowski shares why he decided to join Brady in Tampa Bay.

See the entire Thanks Tom series: