Thanks Tom: Tedy Bruschi

Updated August 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Ted Bruschi shares what Tom Brady told him at the 2005 Pro Bowl. (Dean Krupka, Gilad Haas, Maria Marta Linero, K. Kypers, Ben Rawitz)

In “Thanks Tom,” Tom Brady’s former teammates share stories about the quarterback that are insightful, inspiring, and, sometimes, a little mischievous. Tedy Bruschi shares what Tom Brady told him at the 2005 Pro Bowl, after the Patriots beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

