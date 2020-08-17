Thanks Tom: Willie McGinest

In “Thanks Tom,” Tom Brady’s former teammates share stories about the quarterback that are insightful, inspiring, and, sometimes, a little mischievous. Willie McGinest tells the story of what he saw from Brady in Brady’s rookie year.
See the entire Thanks Tom series:
- Tedy Bruschi on what Brady told him at the 2005 Pro Bowl
- Matt Cassel on a prank war with Brady that went terribly wrong
- Randy Moss on the first touchdown pass Brady threw to him
- Wes Welker on a particularly memorable Los Angeles-to-Boston flight with Brady
- Matthew Slater on what Brady said to him after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX
- Rob Gronkowski on why he’s joining Brady in Tampa Bay