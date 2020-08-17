fb-pixel;
Thanks Tom: Willie McGinest

Updated August 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Willie McGinest shares what he saw from Brady in his rookie year. (Dean Krupka, Gilad Haas, Maria Marta Linero, K. Kypers, Ben Rawitz)

In “Thanks Tom,” Tom Brady’s former teammates share stories about the quarterback that are insightful, inspiring, and, sometimes, a little mischievous. Willie McGinest tells the story of what he saw from Brady in Brady’s rookie year.

