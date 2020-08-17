A whitewash for the pinstripes, as Red Sox go 0-for-2020 at Yankee Stadium

The first-place Yankees had five hits, four of them home runs, to win their sixth straight. The Red Sox have lost eight in a row and 13 of their last 16.

But most any combination of players can take care of the Sox these days. Luke Voit homered twice as the Yankees finished off the series sweep, 6-3.

NEW YORK — The Yankees had No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery and a lineup loaded with backups face the Red Sox on Monday night. It was practically an invitation for the Sox to finally win a game against their rivals this season.

The Sox are 0-7 against the Yankees this season and have been outscored, 50-23. In all they have lost 11 consecutive games against the Yankees, the longest streak since dropping 12 straight over the 1952-53 seasons, when Ted Williams was serving in the Korean War and the Yankees were at the height of their dynasty with Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra.

At 6-17, the Red Sox are 10½ games out first place. The only good news is there are only 37 games remaining.

The Sox had eight hits against Montgomery and three relievers. Aroldis Chapman, pitching for the first time this season, allowed a run in the ninth inning before striking out Kevin Pillar and Rafael Devers to end it.

Red Sox starter Martin Perez issued three walks in the first inning and got away with it when Miguel Andujar was retired on a deep fly ball to left field to end the inning.

Perez then walked No. 9 hitter Tyler Wade with two outs in the second. The Yankees made him pay that time. Aaron Hicks doubled to the gap in right to drive in Wade. Voit then hit his first home run of the game, blasting a two-out changeup to center field to make it 3-0.

Jordan Montgomery had allowed eight runs over 10 innings in his two previous starts, but he held the lifeless Sox without a hit until J.D. Martinez singled with two outs in the fourth inning.

Singles by Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez gave the Sox their first run before a rain delay of one hour and 23 minutes. When the game resumed, lefthander Luis Avilan walked Michael Chavis to load the bases, then struck out Alex Verdugo to end the inning.

Josh Osich replaced Perez after the delay and gave up solo home runs by Thairo Estrada (fourth inning) and Voit (fifth). The pitch to Voit was a cutter that looked like a batting-practice fastball as it floated over the plate begging to be hit.

Facing former Boston College righthander Mike King in the sixth inning, Vazquez singled and Chavis was hit by a pitch with two outs.

Verdugo followed with a fly ball to left field that hung up long enough to be caught. But Andujar, a neophyte outfielder, turned the wrong way. The ball bounced off the warning into the seats for a double.

Jose Peraza, who hasn’t driven in a run since July 30, lined out softly to shortstop with two runners in scoring position.

The Yankees added to their lead in the seventh when Hicks homered off the foul pole in right field facing Austin Brice.

