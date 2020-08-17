With Celtics, Bruins, and Sox-Yankees, it’s a hot August night in Boston sports

Boston-Philly is a marquee matchup. It has the history of Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain and Sam Jones vs. Hal Greer. Boston-Philly gave us Havlicek stealing the ball to win a seven-game series at the old Garden in 1965. Boston-Philly gave the hoop world Larry Bird & Co. recovering from a 3-1 series deficit to win three straight en route to the 1981 NBA championship.

Our late-summer TV feast tips off tonight at 6:30 on ESPN when the third-seeded Celtics play the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of their first-round best-of-seven series in the bubble in Orlando.

Boston-Philly inspired the “Beat LA!” chant from a Garden crowd when the Sixers beat the Celtics in a Game 7 in 1982. The Doc Rivers Celtics beat the Sixers in a seven-game conference semifinal in 2012. The Brad Stephens Celtics wiped out the Sixers in five games in a conference semi two years ago.

The Sixers have the best player in this series: 7-foot, 280-pound. Joel Embiid. He’s Chamberlain-esque. The Celtics have no answer in the middle, but Stephens will throw everyone he has — including 6-3 Marcus Smart — at Embiid.

The Celtics should be the better team. With Philly’s Ben Simmons out after knee surgery, Boston has a clear edge with Kemba Walker at the point. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Gordon Hayward are playing their best ball as a trio since Hayward was acquired three years ago.

Hayward will match up with Al Horford, who bolted Boston in an effort to grab a ring with the Sixers. If this game were being played at the Garden, Horford would hear about his defection.

The Sixers beat the Celtics three times in four meetings during the pre-COVID-19 regular season, but I still like the Celtics to win this series. The Sixers are rife with dissension, and Stephens is a far better coach than Philly’s Brett Brown.

The Celtics and Sixers should be well into their second half when the Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes face off in the fourth game of their playoff series in the Toronto bubble on NESN at 8 p.m. All eyes will be on Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak, making his second straight start in place of veteran star Tuukka Rask, who abruptly opted out less than two hours before Saturday’s Game 3 matinee.

Jaroslav Halak makes a save during Game 3. Chris Young/Associated Press

The Bruins lead the Hurricanes, two games to one, and have played their last two games without top scorer David Pastrnak, who appeared to injure himself leaping off the ice after Patrice Bergeron’s goal in overtime of Game 1.

Rask’s stunning departure (he did not inform his coach but left a statement in which he said he needed to be with his family at this time) and the mystery regarding Pastrnak’s injury are two examples of what’s been lost since the coronavirus forced media outlets to leave the premises and cover teams via Zoom.

No one knows anything anymore, and that’s the way it’s going to be for the immediate future. From this point forward, you will know only what the teams want you to know. It’s Bill Belichick’s dream come true.

Drama aside, the Bruins look to advance on the strength of veterans David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Bergeron, and Zdeno Chara, all of whom were around for the Stanley Cup win in Vancouver in 2011.

Last, and decidedly least, we have your Boston Red Sox, who will lug their 6-16 record back to Yankee Stadium tonight for a 7:05 first pitch. The Sox and Yankees will start while the Celtics are playing the Sixers and could be lurching toward a conclusion after the Bruins and Canes have finished Game 4.

The Red Sox have the worst record (6-16, .273) in the American League, have lost seven in a row, and are chasing the 1932 Red Sox (43-111, .279) for the distinction as the worst team in franchise history. Management effectively opted out in February when Mookie Betts was salary-dumped to the Dodgers. Now the Boston ball club plays boring, lifeless baseball, featuring a soft parade of minor league pitchers while we get zero accountability from above.

Red Sox-Yankees will be on NESN Plus (more like NESN Minus tonight). If local television ratings had a Mendoza Line, this traditionally marquee matchup would be a candidate to fall below the border.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.