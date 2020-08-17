With David Pastrnak out, Bruins hope Ondrej Kase getting his shot to break out

While he compiles a streak of missed games — now three, after he sat for Monday’s Game 4 with an undisclosed injury — the Bruins hoped his pal Ondrej Kase was ready to break through.

In his 48-goal season, his cold streaks were few, and hardly cold. Pastrnak’s longest goalless run was five games. Only three times did he go longer than two games without scoring.

“He just might be one of those guys that is a volume shooter,” coach Bruce Cassidy mused before puck drop. “If that’s the case, he’s getting his chances, so they’re going to come.”

Cassidy is getting to know the winger who arrived here from Anaheim in a February trade that jettisoned David Backes’ $6 million cap hit, plus a first-round pick and prospect Axel Andersson. Inside the Toronto bubble, Cassidy had come to know the 24-year-old Kase as “a quiet guy, nice guy, got personality but hasn’t been around that much.” He had certainly been around the net.

Entering Game 4, no Bruin had more shots at even strength in this series than Kase (11), who also paced the B’s in shot attempts (20) and scoring chances (13). Kase, despite a “0″ in the goal column, was checking other boxes. He had four blocked shots at even strength, the same as grinder Joakim Nordstrom, defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Torey Krug, and, somewhat surprisingly, Pastrnak. Brandon Carlo (five blocks) led the team.

Kase’s line, with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, was 1-2—3 for the series but the Bruins’ most consistent in generating attempts, albeit against lesser competition than the Patrice Bergeron-led top unit.

“I like his quickness,” Cassidy said of Kase. “I like his puck pursuit. He’s been on pucks, his second effort on pucks. … I’m sure it’s bothering him as a guy that loves to score goals. But as long as he keeps helping us win, we’re fine with it.”

With Pastrnak still “unfit to play,” Anders Bjork had another shot with the No. 1 line Monday night. Cassidy, who stapled Bjork to the bench for the final 15 minutes of Game 3 after he took three minor penalties, opened the night on the right of Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Bjork has been a solid complementary player though, like Kase, he has yet to show the finishing talent the staff believes exists in him. Cassidy believed Bjork’s stick fouls in Game 3 — the third of which came in the offensive zone — were the result of trying to create turnovers.

“He didn’t get under people,” Cassidy said. “He got over top of them, got called a few times. We have to eliminate that.”

Aiming to protect Halak

The Bruins entered Monday hoping for a clean, tidy evening in front of newly appointed starter Jaroslav Halak, with eyes on keeping him fresh enough to work the Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back if necessary.

If Halak was on duty for both Games 5 and 6, it would be the first time in 21 months he has played on consecutive days. The only time he has gone back-to-back for the Bruins was Nov. 10-11, 2018, when Tuukka Rask was on personal leave. Halak stopped 77 of 79 shots, his teammates outscoring Toronto and Vegas by a combined 9-2 score.

Based on the experience level of the backups, it seemed unlikely Cassidy would go to Dan Vladar (career NHL games: zero) or Max Lagace (17 games; .868 save percentage) over Halak. Neither has seen more than a practice shot since AHL Providence’s season ended March 12. Cassidy said he wasn’t doubting they couldn’t handle the stage if summoned, but Halak was “our guy, he’s proven that right now. The other guys have not.”

Clifton gets the call on defense again

Connor Clifton, who remained on the third defense pair for a second game, showed Cassidy more foot speed, puck-moving ability and decision-making than Jeremy Lauzon, who again sat. In 20 playoff games last year as a newcomer, Clifton appeared in all four series. Cassidy believed Clifton’s pace is a good fit against speedy Carolina … Cassidy was encouraged by Zdeno Chara’s work in Game 3. The 43-year-old captain helped kill five penalties and submitted a few monster shutdown shifts to protect the late lead. “I know he feels better about his game,” Cassidy said, noting that the ‘Canes, as anticipated, are trying to neutralize the big man by chipping pucks behind him … Referee Kevin Pollock, hit in the face with a puck late in Game 3, reportedly has a facial fracture and may be out until the Stanley Cup Final … Entering Game 4, the Bruins had allowed zero high-danger (slot) goals on 17 shot attempts, per Natural Stat Trick .... The Bruins loaned prospect Jakub Lauko, a speedy left-shot winger, to HC Karlovy Vary of the Czech Extraliga. Lauko, drafted in the third round in 2018 (77th overall), injured his knee in last year’s World Junior Championships and skated in 22 games for AHL Providence (5-4—9). He is expected to return stateside once NHL camp 2020-21 begins ... Kase’s brother, David, is a Flyers prospect who recently signed with Karlovy Vary … The NHL’s coronavirus-free postseason continues. For the third week in a row, the NHL’s testing of everyone inside the bubble returned zero positive results. The league administered 5,640 tests last week.

