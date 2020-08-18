A children’s book becomes a fund-raiser for families in survival mode

“It’s a typical, very millennial-esque story,” Kwong-Sito said. A year ago, a friend tagged her, flagging a post: Ori Gutin, a young San Francisco writer, had written a picture book about resilience. He was looking for someone to illustrate it.

Winny Kwong-Sito, a Quincy-based technology product designer, did the illustrations for “The Butterfly Who Flew in the Rain.”

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Kwong-Sito and Gutin will host a Zoom book launch (www.orisstories.com/book-launch) for “The Butterfly Who Flew in the Rain,” a self-published book about Cody, a wide-eyed caterpillar and ultimately a butterfly, who learns to overcome fear and desperation after rough weather rolls in. Profits from the book’s sales will benefit MassUndocuFund, which provides COVID-19 relief for undocumented people in Massachusetts, and Compass Family Services, a San Francisco social service agency helping homeless and at-risk families with crisis relief.

Kwong-Sito, 25, a technology product designer who lives in Quincy, worked with Gutin’s text to create lush watercolor illustrations of Cody, his friends, and his sodden, sumptuous habitat. Gutin laces the text, written in rhyming couplets, with principles of acceptance and commitment therapy, which helps people contend with negative emotions.

After connecting on social media, Gutin sent his manuscript to Kwong-Sito. It resonated with her.

“I wanted to make sure my illustrations conveyed the author’s message and tone. I asked, ‘What’s the audience?’,” she said. “It’s about mental health for children, do you want a more serious tone? What about the color palette?”

The palette they settled on is iridescent — deep blues, greens, and purples, burbling with sunnier passages.

The book's cover. Winny Kwong-Sito

The pair originally intended to split any profits from the book. Then COVID hit, and Gutin suggested donating them instead. Kwong-Sito agreed and proposed they each find a local charity to bolster. She chose MassUndocuFund.

Undocumented people, she said, don’t have access to government support, such as unemployment. “Not many people talk about this community,” said the illustrator, who is Chinese-American. “My family is a first-generation immigrant family. We have our own layer of challenges and struggle. I can’t imagine putting another layer on top of that.”

“The message of the book is about finding the strength to work through adversity,” Kwong-Sito said. “It resonates with everyone. How do you get through adversity in the face of a pandemic?”

