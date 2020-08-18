How Zoom sped past LogMeIn

The latter is LogMeIn, GoToMeeting’s owner. GoToMeeting debuted in 2004 and for the following 15 years was a popular tool for screen-sharing and video conversations.

One Massachusetts company is hoping to ride that rocket, but another one seems to have been left behind on the launch pad.

Video meetings have taken off like a rocket this year. In early March, I was participating in maybe one or two a week. In August, it’s four or five a day.

LogMeIn bought GoToMeeting and some of its sister products, such as GoToWebinar, a tool for producing webcasts for large audiences, for $1.8 billionin 2016. It redesigned and relaunched GoToMeeting last October, making it simpler to schedule meetings and faster to log into them, and offering an automated transcript of the conversation — synced up with the video — afterward.

But while GoToMeeting is priced similarly to Zoom — about $15 a month for the most basic products — there is a big difference in how they’re marketed: Zoom’s free version lets you host meetings of as many as 100 people for up to 40 minutes; GoToMeeting has a 14-day free trial (no credit card number needed). (GoToMeeting also offers a free version, at free.gotomeeting.com, but it’s essentially impossible to find on the product’s main website.) GoToMeeting can be used in a Web browser, without requiring a separate software download. But the video quality generally is not as good.

Zoom’s “freemium” strategy — dangling a free product to get users hooked, and then persuading a good percentage of them to upgrade to paid plans — has made this a wildly successful year for the company. “Let’s hop on a Zoom call” is one of the most-used phrases of 2020, and the San Jose,Calif., company’s stock is up more than 110 percent this year. Revenue is growing, too, up 169 percent over the comparable quarter last year. The company says that Zoom meetings attract more than 300 million participants every day.

LogMeIn has roughly the same level of revenue each quarter as Zoom ($350 million), but its revenue is growing much more slowly (12 percent year over year), even though LogMeIn has a wider range of products that support remote workers, including Internet-based telephony services and security products such as LastPass.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Mathews says LogMeIn is focused on small and medium-size businesses, in industries like health care, education, consulting, and finance. While LogMeIn is publicly traded, it is in the final stages of being acquired by two private equity firms for about $4.3 billion. In February, it the company laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 300 people.

Steve Chambers has been involved in videoconferencing since the 1990s, and he spent several years as a board member at LogMeIn. I asked him the key question: Why does it seem like Zoom has eclipsed GoToMeeting (along with other players like Skype and BlueJeans)?

None of those videoconferencing applications “are particularly differentiable from Zoom,” Chambers says. “Most had the same encryption technologies. All predate Zoom.”

He says Zoom’s “new and different” marketing message, coupled with a name that can serve as both a verb and a noun (“Let’s Zoom”), have helped it build awareness and usage during the pandemic. So did that freemium business model, which made Zoom a no-brainer for millions of people to start using once they were working from home, rather than comparing features and prices of competing software.

“Once, GoToMeeting had the market pretty much to itself, but no longer,” says Roger Kay, a technology analyst who runs Endpoint Technology Associates in Wayland.

Nick Barber, a senior analyst at Forrester Research in Cambridge, says that Cisco, Google, and Microsoft will all remain strong competitors for Zoom, since they provide both videoconferencing and other applications that are used daily by businesses. It’s easy to share a Microsoft Excel document in the Microsoft Teams videoconferencing system, or transition from a Google text-based chat to a video meeting, he says. GoToMeeting doesn’t have that same strong “ecosystem” of other applications, Barber says, so “it’s no surprise the pandemic left them in the dust.”

Another Massachusetts company is hoping that this era of remote work will help turn it into a household name. Founded in 2017, it even put “remote” into its name: RemoteHQ. Where is RemoteHQ based? Hard to say. The cofounders live in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, but other employees are sprinkled across the rest of the United States, Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Even before the pandemic, “we never had office space,” says CEO and cofounder Waikit Lau. “In some ways, we tried to be cute — why get an office? Let’s just see if this will work, and if it doesn’t, what can we do [with software] to make remote work better? We wanted to create this concept of a virtual office, where you can do all the things you can do in a physical office, and make it so it’s simple and intuitive.”

What makes RemoteHQ interesting is that it isn’t just about chatting on camera with colleagues and having one participant share the slide presentation they’re working on. Rather, everyone participating in a meeting can collaborate on the same document, tweaking the text on the slide or resizing an image. And works-in-progress can stay in that virtual “room” from one meeting to the next — sort of like leaving sketches on a whiteboard in a real-world conference room.

Lau says that companies can also create meeting spaces that are specifically for socializing with peers. The most common name? “The kitchen,” he says. People miss those casual hang-out places in the office.

RemoteHQ has raised $3.7 million in venture-capital funding; the company still has fewer than 10 employees, Lau says. But it’s well-positioned to take advantage of the chaos of 2020, when people are looking for new ways to collaborate as fluidly — or almost as fluidly — as they did in the office.

“We’re seeing 10 years’ worth of tool adoption, all scrunched into three months,” Lau says.

Some companies will manage to get on that rocket, and others will watch as it disappears into the clouds.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner