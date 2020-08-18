With fewer homes on the market in Mass., prices soared in July

Massachusetts’ housing market remained brutal for buyers during the peak of summer, according to figures released Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in the state surged 8.4 percent, to $475,000, in July, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. Condominium prices jumped 6 percent, to a median of $423,500.

The higher prices come amid a severe shortage of inventory, as many would-be sellers decided against putting their home on the market because of the pandemic. The number of single-family houses for sale was down by more than half, compared with the same month last year, leaving prospective buyers few choices and stiff competition.