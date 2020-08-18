In an online world, Boston GreenFest can grow its digital footprint

This year, the disappointment of forgoing a live event due to the pandemic is somewhat mitigated by the fact that the online festival not only reduces its carbon footprint by a whopping 99.9 percent — it facilitates four days of nonstop programming and increased participation from around the globe. This week’s event will highlight sustainable ideas, innovative products, design, eco-fashion, and architecture, plus showcase performances in music, dance, and storytelling.

For the past 12 summers, Boston GreenFest has brought together creative thinkers from around the world to address one common goal: educating, inspiring, and empowering people to create a healthier, more sustainable world.

The brainchild of executive director Dr. Karen Weber-Salamanca, the annual event is both a celebration and a call to action for communities, citizens, and corporations committed to “a more sustainable and just world,” which couldn’t be more timely given the heat of the present moment. Hosted by The Foundation for a Green Future, this year’s Boston GreenFest gathers nearly 80 expert presenters/panelists from six continents. From midnight on Aug. 20 until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23, the festival will stream footage via the organization’s website and Facebook page, repeating each 12 hours of content for easy viewing across time zones.

The four-day event features a lineup of more than 40 acts in a variety of media, including Grammy winning Iroquois musician Joanne Shenandoah, Jordanian singer Farah Siraj, Chilean-born musician Nicolás Emden, Haitian singer-songwriter Evens Grégoire, Ghanian-American dancer-musician Kwaku, and Peruvian rock-cumbia band Los Terapeutas del Ritmo. Featured local artists include the multicultural Jo-Mé Dance Company, Boston Community Dance Project, reggae band Jah-Free-I, and storyteller Valerie Tutson. Cape Cod playwright Maureen Condon contributes excerpts from her “Crude — the Climate Change Musical,” which she calls a musical romp through the world of big oil and high-stakes public relations, with a lot of family politics and corporate intrigue thrown into the mix.

Musician Joanne Shenandoah. Courtesy Boston GreenFest

The performances aren’t just entertainment but crucial to the festival’s goals, Weber-Salamanca said. “The image, feeling, impression that one gets from a piece of art, a song, a dance, a story, or a poem can penetrate more deeply than a long written message. It connects to the person’s heart. Artistic expression and creativity is the stuff that allows us to feel purpose, to make sense of the world, and to expand our imaginations. It goes hand in hand with making our world a healthier, more sustainable space.”

Alt-pop artist Rachael Sage said she is especially excited to be part of Boston GreenFest. “I think it’s vital to combine the arts with positive messaging about how to respect, nurture, and heal our environment,” she said. “What better way to encourage changes in our human behavior that can help celebrate the beauty of our earth and preserve precious natural resources.”

Embedded within Boston GreenFest is a two-day business summit Aug. 20-21 with discussions addressing everything from disruption theory to smart cities to biophilia and biomimicry. In addition, an annual youth summit Aug. 22-23 called “Joining Local and Global” brings together young movers and shakers from as far away as Cameroon, India, and Brazil for workshops, discussion groups, films, and activities. “These are future leaders,” Weber-Salamanca said. “We’re providing an opportunity to help youth rally and make positive changes for our planet.”

The three-part virtual public conversation “Summer of Extremes: Racism, Health Inequality, and Heat” also will be launched during Boston GreenFest. Marking the 25th anniversary of one of the deadliest heat waves in US history, the project follows up on issues highlighted in the documentary film “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code.” The goal is examining ideas for addressing our current situation amid the crises of the pandemic, the intensified examination of systemic racism, and what was predicted to be the hottest summer on record. Beginning on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m., the series continues over the next two Thursdays.

All of the festival’s programming feeds into the theme “#PeoplePlanetProgress,” reflecting an overarching goal of building an increasingly expansive, interconnected global network. ”There is so much turbulence right now given where we are with racial inequality, COVID-19, climate change,” Weber-Salamanca said. “But it has also helped us recognize that we can’t take anything for granted. There is no room for complacency, but we can reach out in big ways to work with each other. I hope this heightens awareness of how we need to integrate with one another, to partner in our concerns for the environment and find ways to exchange ideas and share knowledge, acknowledging and welcoming differences. We can do this, and we can do this together.”

BOSTON GREENFEST

Aug. 20-23, www.bostongreenfest.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.