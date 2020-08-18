Great Scott hopes to move into former Regina Pizzeria space in Allston

Longtime Great Scott talent buyer Carl Lavin announced Tuesday that Great Scott hopes to reopen at 353 Cambridge Ave., the former home of Regina Pizzeria, which closed its doors last month .

Great Scott, which closed its doors in May after 44 years, hopes to reopen at a new location not far from its former home at 1222 Commonwealth Ave.

“For all of those who have invested in saving an Allston institution, thank you for your support and patience as we worked to explore all viable paths forward,” Lavin wrote in an update to the Mainvest campaign page. “We have located the perfect location to relocate the Great Scott amidst the craziness of 2020. I’m proud to say that we’ve entered into negotiations with the landlord of the former location of Pizzeria Regina, whose roots and passion for Allston have proven undeniable over the years.

Lavin also said that Great Scott plans to partner with an unnamed “well-known locally owned pizzeria” in order to allow the venue to reopen before Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan and “secure our long-term success.”

Earlier this year, Lavin led a successful crowdfunded investment campaign through Mainvest that raised almost $200,000 to help Great Scott reopen at its longtime location. Despite the groundswell of support, Oak Hill LLC, the owner of the commercial space at 1222 Commonwealth Ave., chose to end talks with Lavin and enter into negotiations with another prospective tenant.

Lavin said that Tuesday’s announcement is a positive step for Great Scott and for Allston.

“Spaces like Great Scott represent the life force of a neighborhood,” Lavin wrote. “As a landmark business for over 40 years, we believe establishments like Great Scott are essential to the fabric of neighborhoods, and in light of Covid-19 will need the community’s support to preserve the space for years to come.”