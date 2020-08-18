Here’s how much Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Adam Sandler got paid in 2020, according to Forbes

Netflix wasn’t just a savior for people stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic: The streaming giant played a big part in getting some of Hollywood’s A-list actors seriously paid.

Forbes recently released its 2020 list of the 10 highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and local thespians Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Adam Sandler all made the cut, thanks in no small part to paychecks from Netflix.

Finishing third behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($87.5 million) and Ryan Reynolds ($71.5 million) was Wahlberg, who earned an estimated $58 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, according to Forbes.