Here’s how much Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Adam Sandler got paid in 2020, according to Forbes

Netflix wasn’t just a savior for people stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic: The streaming giant played a big part in getting some of Hollywood’s A-list actors seriously paid.
Forbes recently released its 2020 list of the 10 highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and local thespians Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Adam Sandler all made the cut, thanks in no small part to paychecks from Netflix.
Finishing third behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($87.5 million) and Ryan Reynolds ($71.5 million) was Wahlberg, who earned an estimated $58 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, according to Forbes.
Wahlberg makes money just about every way possible, from his investment in fitness company F45 Training to his Chevrolet dealership in Ohio. The Dorchester native also earned producer paydays for HBO’s “McMillions” and upcoming HBO Max docuseries “Wahl Street,” and scored a nice paycheck for “Spenser Confidential,” a remake of the 1980s Boston-set crime show that Wahlberg hopes will spawn sequels.
Just behind Wahlberg is Ben Affleck, who finished fourth on the list with earnings of $55 million. The Cambridge native, who lost the reliable paycheck of the Batman franchise a few years back, still earned money from Warner Bros. with “The Way Back,” and nabbed a hefty payday from Netflix for “The Last Thing He Wanted.”
In ninth place was Sandler, with 75 percent of his $41 million coming from Netflix, according to Forbes. The longtime New Hampshire resident wrapped up his four-movie, $250 million deal with Netflix while filming “Hubie Halloween” in Massachusetts last year. Eager to keep a good thing going, Sandler signed another four-movie deal with Netflix earlier this year reportedly worth even more.